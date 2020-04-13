A Column by Assemblyman Brian M. Kolb (R,C-Victor)

ALBANY, NY — April 13, 2020 — Assemblyman Brian M. Kolb (R,C-Victor) and his Assembly Republican colleagues are fighting for new funding to mitigate the devastating impact of the ongoing public health crisis on New York state’s agricultural sector.

“Our local farms need help right now, period. We need to extend a lifeline to the hardworking men and women who feed our families,” said Kolb.

Kolb and his colleagues are petitioning the Federal Small Business Administration to ensure that farmers are eligible for critically-important Economic Injury Disaster Loans. They are seeking a larger state share of the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that reflects the severity of the crisis here, as well as New York state’s status as a leader in agricultural production.

The lawmakers are also seeking federal reimbursement for any state revenue loss connected to easing the financial burden on family farmers.

Most importantly, Kolb and his fellow Assembly Republicans are asking the president to urge Congress to pass an additional stimulus package for farmers across the country.

“Quite frankly, our state can’t survive without a thriving agricultural industry. It’s a $5 billion business powered by the dedication, work ethic and values of our family farmers. If these farms don’t survive, it’s not just an economic disaster. It would threaten the character of our state. It would wipe out generations of tireless work and end traditions that feed our country. We can’t let this happen,” said Kolb.

Kolb and his colleagues have been extremely active in fighting to shore up the upstate economy during the crisis. They authored a state budget amendment that would’ve provided emergency capital, zero interest loans and new tax credits to bolster federal efforts to help small businesses retain their workers. The Democrats defeated the measure.

“The bottom line is that at the local, state and federal levels, our response can’t be partisan. We have to do the work that needs to get done on behalf of our constituents. That’s our message to members of Congress when it comes to aid for our farmers,” said Kolb.

