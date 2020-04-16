Louis A. Picani, Teamsters Local 456 President, Nader Sayegh, NYS Assemblyman (AD-90), Dr. Eddie Fatakhov, Far UV Light “Solution” to COVID-19, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Friday, April 17, 2020 @10am EST

Share your perspective and/or make inquiry on topic.

YONKERS, NY — April 17, 2020 — Louis A. Picani, Teamsters Local 456 President opens the broadcast in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We learn how it may have impacted on the union membership; what the best practice conduct may be; and if the conduct is informed by specific employment standards; positions presently guiding conduct in the workplace; what steps are undertaken by Local 456 in guiding worker safety on when on the job; whether CDC guidance is followed and what it is. Have job losses already impacted 456 union members? What industries are suffering ever growing negative growth. Is there government support for those who are presently unemployed? Does the union have the capacity to assist those members in dire need? Listen 10-10:30am.

Nader Sayegh, New York State Assemblyman Representing Assembly District 90 speaks to issues that impact Yonkers residents, and the impact the NYS Legislature will have on governance in the State as well as the City of Yonkers.

We engage in conversation with Dr. Eddie Fatakhov over what may prove a solution to the Coronavirus pandemic, that is Far Ultraviolet Light disinfection. We learn how to engage the methodology, how difficult or not it may be to use it, by what principles and efficacy has this modality been proven more effective than other Ultraviolet modalities. And why does one modality work and not others? Listen 11-11:30am

Thereafter, Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris concludes the last half-hour of the broadcast with the latest hyperlocal, national and international news with commensurate analysis. 11:30am-12Noon.