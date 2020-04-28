MOUNT VERNON, NY — April 27, 2020 — Notice of a Special Mount Vernon City Council Meeting that was to commence tonight at 7pm was noted on Mount Vernon City Council President Lisa Copeland’s Facebook page at 6:30 pm. The purpose of this Special Meeting was purported to pass legislation regarding Tax Amnesty. the urgency of a tax amnesty is most compelling. In order for legislative conduct to be legal, a meeting must be publicly noticed at minimum 24-hours in advance.

Were one aware of this Special Meeting noticed just shut of a ½ hour before it was commenced there were instructions to listen to the preceding s as follows

The Voice Dial-in numbers was noted as 1-929-205-6099 (New York). Under that, the Meeting ID was noted to be : 884 2941 1216. When I dialed, I was instructed to enter the Meeting ID which I dutifully did. I was then informed that I was on hold, and then summarily disconnected.

In order for any legislation to be considered it must be publicly noticed 24-hours in advance if gaining a majority number of supporters, the meeting must be called as required, at minimum 24 hours or more in advance and not less!By engaging in an illegally called meeting, it goes to reason that whatever was passed is thereby illegal. That being the legal construct, one must ask what was the purpose of this illegally called meeting to be conducted by the Mount Vernon City Council since whatever was done under the required 24-hour advance is illegal anyway.

The following was posted on Lisa Copelands Facebook page:

Tonight, Monday, April 27th at 7pm there is a Special meeting of the Mount Vernon City Council to pass legislation regarding Tax Amnesty.

On top of that, protocol requires that the Mount Vernon City Clerk is supposed to make notice of the public meeting. If Ms. Copeland or any other elected or appointed Mount Vernon official suggests otherwise, they are ignorant of the Mount Vernon City Charter, as well as New York State protocol.

Adding another deleterious layer o conduct is the fact that the “notice” was not even divulged on the City of Mount of Vernon New York (CMVNY) Facebook page! Why not?