Even if you are a non-tax filer you could still be eligible for an economic stimulus check thanks to the CARES Act.

THE BRONX, NY, and WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 13, 2020 — The IRS has created a new website designed specifically to help non-filers apply for impact payment. You can visit that website and apply for that funding here: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here

More information from the IRS website can be found below:

Who is eligible for the Economic Impact Payment?

U.S. citizens or resident aliens who:

Have a valid Social Security number,

Could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer, and

Had adjusted gross income under certain limits.

Who will receive the Economic Impact Payment automatically without taking additional steps?

Most eligible U.S. taxpayers will automatically receive their Economic Impact Payments including:

Individuals who filed a federal income tax for 2018 or 2019

Individuals who receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits

Individuals who receive Railroad Retirement benefits

Who should use Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info to provide additional information to receive the Economic Impact Payment?

Eligible U.S. citizens or permanent residents who:

Had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) for 2019

Were not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019, and didn’t plan to.

You can provide the necessary information to the IRS easily and quickly for no fee through Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info. We will use this information to determine your eligibility and payment amount and send you an Economic Impact Payment. After providing this information you won’t need to take any additional action.

Information You will Need to Provide

Full name, current mailing address and an email address

Date of birth and valid Social Security number

Bank account number, type and routing number, if you have one

Identity Protection Personal Identification Number (IP PIN) you received from the IRS earlier this year, if you have one

Driver’s license or state-issued ID, if you have one

For each qualifying child: name, Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number and their relationship to you or your spouse

What to Expect

Clicking “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” above will take you from the IRS site to Free File Fillable Forms, a certified IRS partner. This site is safe and secure.

Follow these steps in order to provide your information:

Create an account by providing your email address and phone number; and establishing a user ID and password.

You will be directed to a screen where you will input your filing status (Single or Married filing jointly) and personal information.

Note: Make sure you have a valid Social Security number for you (and your spouse if you were married at the end of 2019) unless you are filing “Married Filing Jointly” with a 2019 member of the military. Make sure you have a valid Social Security number or Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number for each dependent you want to claim for the Economic Impact Payment.

Check the “box” if someone can claim you as a dependent or your spouse as a dependent.

Complete your bank information (otherwise we will send you a check).

You will be directed to another screen where you will enter personal information to verify yourself. Simply follow the instructions. You will need your driver’s license (or state-issued ID) information. If you don’t have one, leave it blank.

You will receive an e-mail from Customer Service at Free File Fillable Forms that either acknowledges you have successfully submitted your information, or that tells you there is a problem and how to correct it. Free File Fillable forms will use the information to automatically complete a Form 1040 and transmit it to the IRS to compute and send you a payment.

Sincerely,

Eliot L. Engel

MEMBER OF CONGRESS (NY-16)

# # #

SOURCE: Bryant Daniels | Communications & Deputy District Director | Congressman Eliot L. Engel