OCA- WHV Announce $10,000 Donation to Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 11, 2020 — To help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and support those impacted by the catastrophic situation physically and economically, OCA Westchester and Hudson Valley (OCA WHV) announces today that it has donated a total of $10,000 to three local Westchester organizations:

Feeding Westchester

Westchester County Medical Center Foundation

United Way of Westchester and Putnam

In addition, OCA WHV is planning a second round of donations to additional organizations. If you would like to participate, please go to our website, oca-whv.org, to make a tax-deductible donation to our COVID-19 program.

Together, we will be stronger. During this challenging time, OCA WHV proudly commits to its mission of supporting humanity and local communities.

For further information, contact OCA-WHV at info@oca-whv.org or OCA national website ocanational.org.

Note: OCA Westchester and Hudson Valley – Asian Pacific American Advocates have been advocating for Asian and Pacific Islander Americans for 40 years.

