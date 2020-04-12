OCA- WHV Announce $10,000 Donation to Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April  11, 2020 — To help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and support those impacted by the catastrophic situation physically and economically, OCA Westchester and Hudson Valley (OCA WHV) announces today that it has donated a total of $10,000 to three local Westchester organizations:

 

Feeding Westchester

Westchester County Medical Center Foundation

United Way of Westchester and Putnam

In addition, OCA WHV is planning a second round of donations to additional organizations.  If you would like to participate, please go to our website, oca-whv.org, to make a tax-deductible donation to our COVID-19 program.

Together, we will be stronger.  During this challenging time, OCA WHV proudly commits to its mission of supporting humanity and local communities.

For further information, contact OCA-WHV at info@oca-whv.org or OCA national website ocanational.org. 

Note: OCA Westchester and Hudson Valley – Asian Pacific American Advocates have been advocating for Asian and Pacific Islander Americans for 40 years.

Source: info@oca-whv.org  | www.oca-whv.org | FB: OCAWHV

