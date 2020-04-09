On the Death of Former Assembly Member Richard Brodsky
By Westchester County District Attorney ANTHONY A. SCARPINO, Jr.

In Memoriam

WHITE PLAINS, NY — April 8, 2020 —  “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former State Assemblyman Richard Brodsky, who was a tireless advocate for the people of Westchester during his 28 years in public service. He was a progressive leader who cared deeply about the people he represented and was passionate in his pursuit of environmental conservation and investigating public authorities. Richard’s unexpected passing is a significant loss for the entire community. The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the Brodsky family at this incredibly difficult time.”

###

 

