Oren M. Levin-Waldman, Socio-Economic Researcher, Chris Fink, Candidate for 16th Congressional District, Stephen B. Jacobs, President / Founder of an Architectural and Interior Design Firm, and Hezi Aris Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 10am-12Noon EST

Computer access to the Wednesday, April 22, 2020th broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via this hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11719350

Share your perspective or make inquiry on the subject matters discussed by calling 1-347-205-9201

Please note broadcasts are activated every Monday through Friday at 10am and archived by 12:15pm EST

The subject matters discussed is defined herein:

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 22, 2020 — Socio-Economic Researcher Oren M. Levin-Waldman discusses his latest essay entitled “Managing a Crisis, and Especially Now, Requires Real Leadership”. From from 10-11am.

Chris Fink, candidate for the 16th Congress District, intends to inform us about his plans for a post-COVID 19 world. His plan will focus on the Stimulus Package, job creation, as well as Tax Policy. And with respect to Earth Day, Mr. Fink will suggest some of his concepts with respect to the crisis promulgated due to climate change. From 11-11:30am

Stephen B. Jacobs, President / Founder of the Stephen B. Jacobs Group, an architectural and interior design firm shares his thoughts on many concerns. 1) How COVID-19 has impacted architectural development in The New York Metropolitan area. 2) What and how the near future will define the industry; 3) We learn what significant changes have been adopted to the SBJ Group’s operations; 4) How lockdowns have affected current projects; 5) Lastly, we ask Mr. Jacob’s opinion and perspective with respect to the COVID-19 situation.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large is your Host today.