Oren M. Levin-Waldman, SocioEconomic Research Scholar, Chris Fink, Democratic Congressional Candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on the Westchester On the Level Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Broadcast at 10am EST

Listen “Live” or “On Demand” via this hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11704168

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective or make inquiry on the subject matters discussed by calling 1-347-205-9201

Please note broadcasts are activated every Monday through Friday at 10am and archived by 12:15pm EST

The subject matter discussed is defined herein:

NEWARK, NJ, PELHAM, NY and YONKERS, NY — April 7, 2020 —The broadcast day begins this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 10am with SocioEconomic Research Scholar Oren M. Levin-Waldman expounding over his most recent essay: “What Workers Really Need in this Economic Crisis is Liquidity”. Listen from 10-11am.

Chris Fink, Democratic Congressional Candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District, speaks to the June 23rd Democratic Primary, over which “frivolous” petition challenges to his and his rivals’ petitions can at best be considered dangerous to the government workers who have to review the bogus and irresponsible claims. Candidate Fink validates his assertions by noting that his camoaign had filed over three times the number of signatures required, and the other two opponents whose petitions Ghebreghiorgis’s campaign objected to are also within that range. We attempt to discern the takeaway. Listen from 11-11:30am.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large follows with a review of local, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. Listen from 11:30am-12Noon.