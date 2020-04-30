President Trump Honors Israel and American Jews

The US military liberated the Nazi death camp Dachau 75 years ago. Under President Trump, the US military organized a tribute to Holocaust survivors on Israel’s Independence Day.

Here is the touching video.

*President Trump shows his respect and friendship to Jews at all times.

President Trump also sent a congratulatory letter to Israeli President Rivlin on Israeli Independence Day. In that letter, President Trump expressed his “tremendous pride that the United States was the first country to recognize the newly re-established Jewish State in 1948.

President Trump’s letter in full:

“ Dear President Rivlin:

The United States of America proudly joins you in commemorating the 72nd anniversary of Israel’s independence.

It gives me tremendous pride that the United States was the first country to recognize the newly re-established Jewish State in 1948.

Exactly seven decades to the day after Prime Minister Ben Gurion declared Israel’s independence, Israel and the United States shared another historic moment when the United States opened its embassy in Israel’s capital city, Jerusalem. This achievement has been one of many significant actions by my Administration to rebuild the U.S.-Israel relationship. This special relationship is built on our deeply rooted shared values. Israel is one of America’s closest partners, and I look forward to continuing the productive U.S.-Israel relationship in the coming year.

This Independence Day will occur as the world struggles to confront the challenges presented by COVID-19, and I want to commend our continuing close collaboration to protect our people and defeat this pandemic together.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump”

And on the same day, President Trump issued the following Proclamation:

Proclamation on Jewish American Heritage Month, May 2020

Issued on: April 29, 2020

In 1654, the first Jewish settlers arrived in New Amsterdam, present day New York City, seeking the freedom to practice their faith. In the centuries since, Jewish Americans have contributed in countless ways to our country’s culture and character. From the arts and sciences to business and public service, nearly every facet of our society has benefited from the talent, inspiration, vision, expertise, ingenuity, and sacrifice of Jewish Americans. We honor their spirit and resiliency during Jewish American Heritage Month and celebrate the myriad of ways they enrich our country and the world.

Throughout history, the Jewish people have demonstrated an unbreakable spirit, overcoming suffering, cruel oppression, violence, and bigotry. Tragically, Jewish men, women, and children continue to face anti-Semitic discrimination, persecution, and violence today, and Jewish institutions and places of worship remain targets of vandalism and destruction. Our country has wept too many times in the aftermaths of horrific attacks, including last April when a murderer opened fire in a synagogue in Poway, California, taking innocent life and shattering families in a cowardly display of evil. Such unconscionable acts are an abomination to all decent and compassionate people. Hatred is intolerable and has no place in our hearts or in our society. We must therefore vigorously confront anti-Semitic discrimination and violence against members of the Jewish community. That is why I signed an Executive Order last December, bolstering my Administration’s efforts to combat the rise of anti-Semitism in the United States and build a culture of respect, humanity, and equality.

This month, we reaffirm our commitment to never compromise our steadfast support for the Jewish community, our rejection of anti-Semitic bigotry, and our disdain for malicious attacks of hatred. Jewish Americans strengthen, sustain, and inspire our country through dedication to family, respect for cherished traditions, and commitment to the values of justice and equality that unite Americans of every faith and background. We give thanks for the profound contributions that Jewish Americans continue to make to our society, and way of life.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim May 2020 as Jewish American Heritage Month. I call upon Americans to celebrate the heritage and contributions of American Jews and to observe this month with appropriate programs, activities, and ceremonies.