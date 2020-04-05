ALBANY, NY — April 4, 2020 — As the costs mount in the battle against the coronavirus, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that millions of dollars in payments for desperately needed emergency medical supplies for hospitals are made as quickly as possible. The following is a reminder of important information for you to be aware of during these difficult days:

Knowing Your Retirement Benefits if You Get Sick

The unfortunate reality of the COVID-19 emergency is that some members of the New York State and Local Retirement System may become seriously ill and some may die from the disease. It is vitally important that members understand how to apply for retirement benefits, if they need to take that step. These members, or their employer on their behalf, should file the disability retirement application that is appropriate for them according to their retirement plan. Please visit our Disability Benefits page to learn more.

Updating Beneficiary Information

It is also important retirees periodically review their beneficiary designations to make sure they are up to date. Retirement Online is the fastest way to review and, if needed, update your beneficiaries. Visit the NYSLRS website for more information about death benefits for members and death benefits for retirees.

Signing Up for Direct Deposit

Retirees are strongly urged to sign up for direct deposit instead of receiving a monthly pension check by mail. To enroll in direct deposit, complete the Electronic Funds Transfer Direct Deposit Enrollment Application. State employees should also sign up for direct deposit if they haven’t yet done so by contacting their agency payroll office and sending in this form.

Helping Municipalities and School Districts

The Division of State and Local Government Accountability remains available to offer guidance and assistance to municipalities in these challenging times. We’ve updated information available to local officials including changes for public bidding requirements and requirements for local authorities.

As we make our way through the uncharted waters that lie ahead, I want to thank staff in the Comptroller’s office for their dedication and hard work. A special thanks to our operations staff in state accounting, financial reporting and payroll for their extraordinary efforts this past week as the state’s fiscal year ended. They are among the many dedicated public workers that are going the extra mile under difficult circumstances.

Remember, we are all in this together.