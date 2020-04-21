Romano Campaign Thanks Petition Signers, Builds Momentum Ahead of June Democratic Primary

YONKERS, NY – April 21, 2020 —Yonkers City Court Judge candidate Dan Romano yesterday thanked Yonkers residents who signed his nominating petition to appear on the June Democratic primary ballot and discussed the state of the Yonkers City Court Judge race.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the countless volunteers and petition signers that have helped my name appear on the ballot in the upcoming Democratic Primary,” Romano said. “Our campaign was able to gather more than five times the required number of signatures, despite the challenges of a shortened petitioning period and the COVID-19 outbreak. As we look towards the June 23rd Democratic primary, our campaign is building momentum and continuing to engage residents with our vision for the Yonkers City Court.”

“Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, our democratic system must continue in the face of this crisis, and I am unwilling to allow this virus to deter us from our fight for a better Yonkers City Court. I applaud Governor Cuomo’s decision to make absentee ballots more accessible for all New Yorkers this election cycle, and I strongly encourage Yonkers residents to vote on a mail-in ballot. My campaign is ready to assist Yonkers voters in obtaining an absentee ballot, and has a hotline set up at (914) 580-4114 ready to help.”

“Lastly, I would like to thank our medical personnel, first responders, and everybody fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. My thoughts and prayers are with all of the families impacted by COVID-19, and I encourage everybody to do their part by staying home, social distancing, and complying with the state and federal guidelines to limit the spread of this deadly disease.”

Dan Romano is a lifelong Yonkers resident who has practiced law in Yonkers and Westchester County for over thirty years. Dan has dedicated his career to fighting for Yonkers families in court, and now he wants to bring his passion for the law and fighting for ordinary people to the City Court.

