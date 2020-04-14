Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher Editor-at-Large, on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, April 14, 2020 @10am EST

Guests and Listeners may share their perspective and / or inquiry when staying on topic and using the following call-in number:



(347) 205-9201.

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via … http://tobtr.com/s/11714087

The subject matter to be discussed is described herein:

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — April 14, 2020 — Shawyn-Patterson Howard attends the broadcast in the opening hour focused on the influence COVID-19 has exacted on the mayoral team. We inquire if the telecommuting capacity of the city staff has been able to eclipse the need for face to face discourse, and whether productivity has exceeded past productivity levels and thereby exceeded expectations among residents and colleagues alike? Does telecommuting capacity replace the need of meeting one on one in certain circumstances but not others? We learn if there is an aspect of tel6ecommuting that at present cannot supplant the personal experience. Are there lessons and takeaways that have already been learned? What are they? What is presently working; why are others lagging?

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large delves into local, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. Listen from11am-12Noon.