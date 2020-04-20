Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor, Yonkers City Court Judge Brendan McGrath, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher Editor-at-Large, on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, April 21, 2020 @10am EST

Guests and Listeners may share their perspective and / or inquiry when staying on topic and using the following call-in number: (347) 205-9201.

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via … http://tobtr.com/s/11719348

The subject matter to be discussed is described herein:

MOUNT VERNON, NY and YONKERS, NY — April 21, 2020 — Shawyn-Patterson Howard attends the broadcast in the opening ½ hour focused on the influence COVID-19 has exacted on the mayoral team. We inquire if the telecommuting capacity of the city staff has been able to eclipse the need for face to face discourse, and whether productivity has exceeded past productivity levels and thereby exceeded expectations among residents and colleagues alike? Does the telecommuting capacity replace the need for meeting one on one in certain circumstances but not others? We learn if there is an aspect of telecommuting that at present cannot supplant the personal experience. Are there lessons and takeaways that have already been learned? What are they? What is presently working; why are others lagging? From 10-10:30am

Yonkers City Court Judge Brendan McGrath, previously served as Yonkers Inspector General for many years and was last year appointed to the Yonkers City Court. He has had many months to fit into his robes. We learn if his previous responsibilities as Yonkers Inspector General informed him how to better engage those that vpcame before his courtroom, We inquire what and how the courtroom has impressed him during his initial months. We also explore what effect the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on his demeanor, those who are brought before the bench, and if distancing is adhered to in the courtroom, or if cases are no longer heard face to face. If not, how it is conducted. We inquire whether the Yonkers City Court is immersed in meeting COVID-19 demands or if we are getting ahead of the legal futurists that will formulate the necessary changes. From 11-11:30am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large delves into local, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. Listen from 10:30-11am and from 11:30am-12Noon.