Struggling Yorktown Residents to Receive Break on Fees for Late Tax Payments

YORKTOWN, NY — April 22, 2020) – Residents struggling with their finances in the wake of the New York State on Pause measures will not be charged late fees if they do not make timely tax payments under a new emergency measure.

Westchester County officials received permission today from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to remove late fees for county residents and business for the late payment of their property taxes under New York State Executive Order No. 202.22.

On March 31 Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater became one of the first supervisors to ask Gov. Cuomo for the suspension of the late fees, while the Yorktown Town Board passed a resolution supporting Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s push toward eliminating penalties for those financially impacted.

“We led from the front on this issue from the very beginning and proved bipartisanship is alive and well for the good of the people,” said Supervisor Slater. “Having heard from many concerned taxpayers who are out of work and facing financial hardships, this is simply the right thing to do.”

To have the late fee waived, the resident or business must certify economic hardship caused by COVID-19. The threshold for the certification requires in part that a resident must have qualified for the STAR exemption, is not paying property taxes through an escrow account and can assert that they have suffered loss of substantial employment income as a result of COVID-19. Additional details will be coming from the Westchester County Executive’s Office in the coming days.

Yorktown Councilman Tom Diana added, “Many homeowners and businesses are facing serious financial decisions as a result of the current situation. The Town of Yorktown continues to do its part to provide some relief for those most impacted.”

“Our Town recognized early that the timing of this epidemic would have a serious impact on property owners’ ability to pay property taxes,” Councilman Ed Lachterman explained. “We have been advocating for this type of relief for weeks and I am very happy to see it come to fruition.”

Yorktown Councilwoman Alice Roker said, “Sometimes telling people what you want pays off. Thank you Gov. Cuomo and Westchester County Executive Latimer for providing assistance to our government and residents during this time of pain and uncertainty.”

“We are in the same boat and together we will come out stronger together,” said Yorktown Councilman Vishnu Patel.

