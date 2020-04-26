YONKERS, NY — April 25, 2020 — Many families are struggling to make ends meet. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to lose their employment, exacerbating their capacity to put food on the table, worried about paying the rent, Con-Ed bills, among other basic needs. No one could have ever contemplated the enormity of this unrelenting crisis. No matter how much one would deny the reality in easier times, the present does not permit anyone the capacity to ignore that many people are being pushed to the brink of starvation.

While Dr. Quezada demands teachers do more to help their students to cope with the circumstances before them, teachers have long been known to dig into their pockets to make ends meet for their pupils. Dr. Quezada recently advised that he handed out about 1,000 computers to pupils so that they may continue their education by attending class via the Internet. These are not new computers. They are in fact computers gifted to students by teachers. While Quezada talks, he does not dig into his pockets; he only knows how to dig into the pockets of others.

Many teachers have risen to the occasion. They have provided creative lessons to engage and continue to teach those who have access to a computer and WiFi at home. Many teachers have engaged in reaching out to their students using programs to interact with their students and the parent and/or guardians. There are many stories of teachers and administrators buying groceries and even having food delivered to feed some of their most needy students and their families.

Then there is Edwin Quezada. A rambling windbag that demands teachers to do more to help struggling families during this crisis, but what we don’t hear is what, if anything, Dr. Quezada has done that conforms to what he preaches.

So while he tells everyone what they should do, he does nothing. Yet Quezada has the means to do more himself, but does not. One must wonder why? After all, he is earning a good living. He won’t starve if he dug deeper into his pockets. His lack of charity is appalling because he owns a chain of supermarkets to which few are aware.

In fact fourteen (14) supermarkets. He even opened one of those supermarkets in Yonkers. The supermarket is Shop Fair Supermarkets located on Main Street, within walking distance from the Yonkers Board of Education and across the street from the Yonkers City Hall Parking Lot.

Dr. Quezada is the CEO of Dka Food Corp., the company that owns Shop Fair Supermarkets. Dka Food Corp. is a company located at 1125 Fulton Street, in Brooklyn, NY. The firm was set up as a domestic business corporation in Kings County (Brooklyn), under ID Number 4334716 on December 18, 2012, seven (7) years ago. The chain is presently managed by Edwin Quezada.

Recognizing Quezada’s capacity, where are his donations? Owning 14 supermarkets must surely enable Quezada to help a few struggling families in Yonkers, after all, he purchases the foods wholesale,

Has anyone heard, even by way of the “grapevine” of Quezada’s magnanimity? Has he ever donated bags of food from his supermarket? One thing Yonkers does know is that he can “talk the talk, but can’t walk the walk.” Even so, he suffers no pangs of guilt asking others to step up to the plate knowing that he has not!

The Yonkers Tribune was informed of these issues by a Yonkersite. We thank “them” for advising us of this travesty.

What is evident is that Dr. Edwin Quezada epitomizes how much Yonkers is in disarray. The fact that Dr. Quezada is proud of increasing the capacity of the student population in the Yonkers Public School District to a proficiency of 35percent is pathetic, yet Yonkers City Hall and the laughable Yonkers Board of Education Trustees recently gave Dr. Quezada an extension of his contract which had not expired, an additional five (5) years. He takes home $300,000 plus additional perks, such as his truck, and gas, etcetera. Dr. Quezada is proficient in double-speak.

He is an absolute embarrassment to the City of Yonkers. Perhaps other Yonkersites can lend their perspective with respect to this travesty.

