Victoria Alberto, The American Chinese United Care (ACUC) Alliance Board Member, and Hezi Aris Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 10am-12Noon EST

The subject matters discussed is defined herein:

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 29, 2020 — Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher Editor-at-Large opens the opening hour of the broadcast in discussion over hyperlocal, county, State, National, and International news and concerns with commensurate analysis. Listen from 10-11am.

We welcome The American Chinese United Care (ACUC) Alliance Board Member Victoria Alberto to speak about the membership donors who last week donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) devices to various Yonkers organizations, hospitals and healthcare facilities in meeting the demand to effectively meet the need to ward off the COVID-19 outbreak with products that have been recognized to be best practice standards and equipment. ACUC magnanimously donated 30,000 masks, bottles of hand sanitizers, gloves, face shields, goggles and protective gowns to the Yonkers Office of Emergency Management. They also donated 350 protective gowns, 1200 masks, 30 face shields and 30 goggles to St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Besides the enormity or their donation, it must be recognized that the items they procured and donated are not easily available nor obtainable. The most compelling aspect of The American Chinese United Care (ACUC) Alliance donation is that it was donated with such kindness and concern, a rarity, especially in times of such great anxiety. We celebrate and explore their kindness and generosity.

The ACUC Alliance is a recently-launched grassroots coalition of more than 150 Chinese American and overseas Chinese organizations throughout the Tri-State Area. Members include charitable entities, businesses, alumni associations, other Chinese cultural, religious, and professional groups and individuals, all committed to helping local communities in the fight against this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. The ACUC has raised more than $5 million in cash or in-hand PPE donations since March.

ACUC Board Member Victoria Alberto, our esteemed and respected guest today, has said, “We all understand that only by working together, pooling our resources and knowledge can we hope to stop and cure this terrible disease. ACUC is committed to you today and in the future as you work to respond and recover from this pandemic.”

Organizations and businesses that contributed to ACUC’s donation include: New York Chinese Coffee Club; Empires Scholars Consulting; Topseat International Inc.; Crag Du Jor Corp; Xiamen University Alumni Association of New York; The Chinese Community of Eastchester, Tuckahoe & Bronxville; Scarsdale residents Hongwei Zhou and Joanna Wang; Phoenix Textile USA Inc.; and Dress Up for the Day. Listen from 11am.

Hezi Aris is your host today.