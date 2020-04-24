Listeners are welcome to share their perspective and/or make inquiry when on topic. Call: (347) 205-9201

COS COB, CT, HARRISON, NY, OSSINING, NY and YONKERS, NY — April 24, 2020 — Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity opens our Friday broadcast. Discussion centers to the capacity of the FY2020-2021 Budget passed by the NYS Legislature, the continued deficiency in funding education, the small business owners’ travail in Ossining, the lessened tax base in the village, and more concerns. Listen 10-10:30am.

Laura Saggese, Founder of Wrap for a Cause, and Christopher Slattery, Executive Director of EMC Frontline Pregnancy Centers speak to their symbiotic business relationshiop, how they heard about each other’s business model, and how they coalesced their values for a cause. Listen: 10:30-11:30am.

Josh Eisen, candidate vying to represent the communities that make up New York’s Congressional District 17. We engage in discussion over the issues pertinent to the district presently represented by Congresswoman Nita Lowey, who has announced her retirement from elected office after an illustrious and well respected career. Listen: 11:30am-12Noon.

