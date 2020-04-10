Listeners are welcome to share their perspective and/or make inquiry when on topic. Call: (347) 205-9201

OSSINING, NY and YONKERS, NY — April 10, 2020 — Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity opens our Friday broadcast day. We speak to the expected New York State Budget and if there is a fear that the state budget will not survive the outcome of the COVID-19’s impact on the economy. We make inquiry into the pending sale of Indian Point, the conduct of the Nuclear Regulation Commission, and inquire if Ossining derives its source of water from the Hudson River, and inquire into the fiscal health of Hudson Clearwater. listen 10-10:30am.

Lionel Turner, CSEA 9169 President, speaks to the working conditions, diminished by the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have placed the union membership under duress. they have not been given the necessary face masks, do not have hand sanitizers, and no not have rubber gloves. The membership is under duress and the Yonkers Board of Education Board of Trustees have been unresponsive. Listen: 10:30-11:00am

Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris engages in the Friday wrap-up of hyperlocal, city, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. Listen: 11am-12Noon.