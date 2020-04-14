Vincent E. Spano, Yonkers City Clerk, Robert S. Ondrovic, Esq., Candidate Vying to Serve the New York State Supreme Court – 9th Judicial District, and Hezi Aris Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, April 15, 2020, from 10am-12Noon EST

Computer access to the Wednesday, April 15, 2020th broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via this hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11714088

The subject matters discussed is defined herein:

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 15, 2020 — Yonkers City Clerk Vincent E. Spano speaks to the changes instituted under his tenure with specific focus on the demands his office instituted to meet the needs during the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19). We explore the seemingly insurmountable, albeit urgent circumstances that have revealed themselves because of the pandemic and how the Office of the Yonkers Clerk evolved to meet those challenging concerns. Listen from 10-10:45am.

Robert S. Ondrovic, candidate vying to serve the New York State Supreme Court, serving the 9th Judicial District. We inquire about his legal background, his demeanor, and whether the Coronavirus (COVID-19) can or will impact the function of Court. Listen from 10:45-11:15am

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large engages in hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis from 11:15am-12Noon.

