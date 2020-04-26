OSSINING, NY — April 26, 2020 — Join me today at 3PM for a virtual film festival focused on women from our Greatest Generation! Since I co-founded the Ossining Documentary & Discussion Series (ODDS) seven years ago, docs have been a source I look to for connection and inspiration.
I’ll be tuning in to free screenings of two docs that profile women who worked factory jobs on the homefront while men went off to fight WWII. The animated short “The Girl With the Rivet Gun” is directed by Emmy award-winner and friend of ODDS, Anne de Mare. ODDS has screened Anne’s films “The Homestretch” about homeless youth, and “Capturing the Flag” about democracy and the 2016 election. I’m excited to see her latest project and to hear her talk about it immediately following the screening.