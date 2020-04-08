Westchester DA Scarpino Urges Democratic Unity as Republican Bruce Bendish Enters Race

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 8, 2020 — Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino has issued the following statement regarding Republican Bruce Bendish’s entrance into the race for District Attorney.

“Electing Bruce Bendish would roll back every progressive accomplishment my office has achieved since 2017, including standing up for the victims of sex crimes and domestic violence, ensuring treatment for individuals with substance abuse disorder, and prioritizing office resources on the most violent criminals in our community. The last thing Westchester needs in this unprecedented moment in history is a Trump Republican District Attorney,” said District Attorney Scarpino.

“Having defeated him before, I know I will defeat him again, but Democrats must come together to ensure that happens. Otherwise, we risk turning the Westchester DA’s office over to the party of Trump. As the Democratic Party endorsed candidate, I am asking all Democrats to unite and support my reelection so we can continue my progressive vision and keep Republicans out of the DA’s office,” the District Attorney added.

District Attorney Scarpino handily defeated Republican Bruce Bendish in 2016. The District Attorney has since gone on to serve as one of the most progressive DA’s in New York State. He was endorsed by the Westchester County Democratic Committee for reelection on January 29th and has been endorsed by some of the County’s most prominent Democratic leaders. DA Scarpino has been a Democrat for his entire career and has been elected 6 times to County-wide office.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, DA Scarpino last week pledged to refrain from negative campaigning for the duration of the Democratic primary if his Democratic opponent agrees to the same and adheres to the agreement. His opponent responded by criticizing his pledge on social media and sending two fundraising solicitations attacking him. Nevertheless, District Attorney Scarpino currently has no negative advertisements running against his opponent. See the attached letter to read the DA’s pledge.

District Attorney Tony Scarpino’s Endorsements

Elected Officials

Westchester County Clerk Tim Idoni

State Senator Peter Harckham

State Senator Shelley Mayer

Assemblymember Tom Abinanti

Assemblymember Amy Paulin

Mayor Tom Roach, White Plains

Mayor Mike Spano, Yonkers

Mayor Noam Bramson, New Rochelle

Mayor Andre Rainey, Peekskill

Mayor Tom Murphy, Village of Mamaroneck

Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader

Supervisor Peter Parsons, Town of Lewisboro

County Legislator Jose Alvarado

Yonkers City Councilmember Corazon Pineda

Party Leaders

Andy Buder, Vice Chair of Westchester County Democratic Committee

Susan Kiernan, Vice Chair of Westchester County Democratic Committee

Joe Apicella, Vice Chair of Westchester County Democratic Committee

Ellen Kearns, Assistant Secretary of Westchester County Democratic Committee

Suzanne Berger, Second Vice Chair of Westchester County Democratic Committee and Chair of Greenburgh Democratic Committee

Gary Stracuzzi, Treasurer of Westchester County Democratic Committee

Bill Alexander, State Committee Member 88th AD

Patricia Carter, State Committee Member 88th AD

Patricia Bensberg, State Committee Member 90th AD

Joanne Sold, State Committee Member 92nd AD

Christine Robbins, State Committee Member 94th AD and Chair of Somers Democratic Committee

John Filiberti, Chair of Eastchester Democratic Committee

Joan Becker, Chair of Lewisboro Democratic Committee

Bill Serratore, Chair of Mt. Kisco Democratic Committee

Arnold Klugman, Chair of New Rochelle Democratic Committee

Linda Fernberg, Co-Chair of North Castle Democratic Committee

Thomasina Laidley-Brown, Chair of Ossining Democratic Committee

Ray Sculky, Chair of Rye Town Democratic Committee and Chair of Port Chester Democratic Committee

Mark Lewis, Chair of Scarsdale Democratic Committee

Tim James, Chair of White Plains Democratic Committee

Tom Meier, Chair of Yonkers Democratic Committee

Ron Stokes, Co-Chair of Yorktown Democratic Committee

Elliot Krowe, Co-Chair of Yorktown Democratic Committee

Democratic Committees

Westchester County Democratic Committee

North Castle Democratic Committee

Mt Kisco Democratic Committee

Rye Town Democratic Committee

Somers Democratic Committee

White Plains Democratic Committee

Yonkers Democratic Committee

Yorktown Democratic Committee

SOURCE: John Tomlin | Communications Director | Friends of Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.