Westchester DA Scarpino Urges Democratic Unity as Republican Bruce Bendish Enters Race

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — April 8, 2020 — Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino has issued the following statement regarding Republican Bruce Bendish’s entrance into the race for District Attorney.
“Electing Bruce Bendish would roll back every progressive accomplishment my office has achieved since 2017, including standing up for the victims of sex crimes and domestic violence, ensuring treatment for individuals with substance abuse disorder, and prioritizing office resources on the most violent criminals in our community. The last thing Westchester needs in this unprecedented moment in history is a Trump Republican District Attorney,” said District Attorney Scarpino.
“Having defeated him before, I know I will defeat him again, but Democrats must come together to ensure that happens. Otherwise, we risk turning the Westchester DA’s office over to the party of Trump. As the Democratic Party endorsed candidate, I am asking all Democrats to unite and support my reelection so we can continue my progressive vision and keep Republicans out of the DA’s office,” the District Attorney added.
District Attorney Scarpino handily defeated Republican Bruce Bendish in 2016. The District Attorney has since gone on to serve as one of the most progressive DA’s in New York State. He was endorsed by the Westchester County Democratic Committee for reelection on January 29th and has been endorsed by some of the County’s most prominent Democratic leaders. DA Scarpino has been a Democrat for his entire career and has been elected 6 times to County-wide office.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, DA Scarpino last week pledged to refrain from negative campaigning for the duration of the Democratic primary if his Democratic opponent agrees to the same and adheres to the agreement. His opponent responded by criticizing his pledge on social media and sending two fundraising solicitations attacking him. Nevertheless, District Attorney Scarpino currently has no negative advertisements running against his opponent. See the attached letter to read the DA’s pledge.
District Attorney Tony Scarpino’s Endorsements
Elected Officials
Westchester County Clerk Tim Idoni
State Senator Peter Harckham
State Senator Shelley Mayer
Assemblymember Tom Abinanti
Assemblymember Amy Paulin
Mayor Tom Roach, White Plains
Mayor Mike Spano, Yonkers
Mayor Noam Bramson, New Rochelle
Mayor Andre Rainey, Peekskill
Mayor Tom Murphy, Village of Mamaroneck
Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader
Supervisor Peter Parsons, Town of Lewisboro
County Legislator Jose Alvarado
Yonkers City Councilmember Corazon Pineda
Party Leaders
Andy Buder, Vice Chair of Westchester County Democratic Committee
Susan Kiernan, Vice Chair of Westchester County Democratic Committee
Joe Apicella, Vice Chair of Westchester County Democratic Committee
Ellen Kearns, Assistant Secretary of Westchester County Democratic Committee
Suzanne Berger, Second Vice Chair of Westchester County Democratic Committee and Chair of Greenburgh Democratic Committee
Gary Stracuzzi, Treasurer of Westchester County Democratic Committee
Bill Alexander, State Committee Member 88th AD
Patricia Carter, State Committee Member 88th AD
Patricia Bensberg, State Committee Member 90th AD
Joanne Sold, State Committee Member 92nd AD
Christine Robbins, State Committee Member 94th AD and Chair of Somers Democratic Committee
John Filiberti, Chair of Eastchester Democratic Committee
Joan Becker, Chair of Lewisboro Democratic Committee
Bill Serratore, Chair of Mt. Kisco Democratic Committee
Arnold Klugman, Chair of New Rochelle Democratic Committee
Linda Fernberg, Co-Chair of North Castle Democratic Committee
Thomasina Laidley-Brown, Chair of Ossining Democratic Committee
Ray Sculky, Chair of Rye Town Democratic Committee and Chair of Port Chester Democratic Committee
Mark Lewis, Chair of Scarsdale Democratic Committee
Tim James, Chair of White Plains Democratic Committee
Tom Meier, Chair of Yonkers Democratic Committee
Ron Stokes, Co-Chair of Yorktown Democratic Committee
Elliot Krowe, Co-Chair of Yorktown Democratic Committee
Democratic Committees
Westchester County Democratic Committee
North Castle Democratic Committee
Mt Kisco Democratic Committee
Rye Town Democratic Committee
Somers Democratic Committee
White Plains Democratic Committee
Yonkers Democratic Committee
Yorktown Democratic Committee
SOURCE: John Tomlin | Communications Director | Friends of Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.