YONKERS, NY — April 19, 2020 — The Westchester County Board of Elections have ruled that the petitions purported to nominate Judge Thomas Daly, Judge Brendan McGrath, and Verris B. Shako respectively, as candidates for the public office of Yonkers City Court Judge have been determined and thereby ruled invalid. See document issued 0n April 15in that regard below:
Documented proof as follows:
AND
AND
# # #
I just notified the DOJ
https://www.justice.gov/crt/complaint/votintake/index.php
Ellen Gomez
Juanita and Johnson are losing their grip on their party with these fraud charges.
The Independence Party petitions were also all FRAUD…It’s a shame.
From my understanding this information was forwarded to the State Attorney Generals Office.
Along with it were the Independence Party Petitions.
Is this being sent to the DAs office?
Do the candidates or their campaign managers- Jen Oelkers or Carol Daly have any input?
Daly
Shako
McGrath
*Rigged the convention
*Petitions are permeated with fraud
*They are in the ballot with Donald Trump on the Republican and Conservative Lines
Protect the Bench from them..
Protect the bench from fraud !!