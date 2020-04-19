Working Families Petitions Designating Petitions in Favor of Judges Daly and McGrath, and Shako Have Deemed ALL Witness Statements to Be Invalid
By HEZI ARIS

YONKERS, NY — April 19, 2020 — The Westchester County Board of Elections have ruled that the petitions purported to nominate Judge Thomas Daly, Judge Brendan McGrath, and Verris B. Shako respectively, as candidates for the public office of Yonkers City Court Judge have been determined and thereby ruled invalid. See document issued 0n April 15in that regard below:

Documented proof as follows:


AND

AND

# # #

 

Comments 7

  4. From my understanding this information was forwarded to the State Attorney Generals Office.

    Along with it were the Independence Party Petitions.

    Reply

  5. Is this being sent to the DAs office?

    Do the candidates or their campaign managers- Jen Oelkers or Carol Daly have any input?

    Reply

  6. Daly
    Shako
    McGrath
    *Rigged the convention
    *Petitions are permeated with fraud
    *They are in the ballot with Donald Trump on the Republican and Conservative Lines
    Protect the Bench from them..

    Reply

