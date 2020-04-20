Wrap for a Cause and EMC Frontline Two NY-Based Non-Profits Team Up to Deliver Diapers to Mothers in Need

Wrap for a Cause and EMC Frontline Pregnancy Centers Drive Awareness for Crucial Cause with New Mobile Marketing Campaign-

YONKERS, NY – April 20, 2020 – The City that Never Sleeps, The Big Apple and most recently, the Coronavirus Capital – New York is known by many names and home to millions of expectant and existing mothers in need. Now, EMC Frontline Pregnancy Centers and Wrap for a Cause, two non-profits based in Westchester County, are combining forces to help deliver 267,000 diapers to pregnant women and disadvantaged mothers due to financial duress from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Expectant, young mothers often believe that they lack the financial, emotional and medical resources to raise a baby, but our hands-on services, medically-trained staff and proactive support groups offer another hopeful solution that they realize is viable and sustainable.” said Christopher Slattery, Executive Director of EMC Frontline Pregnancy Centers. “Our organization’s life-saving mission is even more critical now given the current pandemic and quarantine in which women- especially single mothers- are out of work and scrambling for the basic necessities for their babies, toddlers and children, most notably, diapers.”

Slattery adds that his organization’s beneficiaries suddenly find themselves in both an emotional and economic crisis, home-schooling their children and not being able to pay their bills. As a remedy, Slattery is personally investing $7,000 for the rental of a tractor trailer to ship the diaper load directly to EMC Frontline’s Yonkers headquarters on April 23rd for immediate distribution to mothers in need.

Enter Wrap for a Cause, a nonprofit mobile marketing program that help charities raise awareness and funds for their particular mission through colorful car wraps and vehicle decals, which learned about EMC Frontline Pregnancy Centers’ massive diaper delivery project from a mutual associate.

“This alliance just makes sense on many levels,” said Laura Saggese, Founder of Wrap for a Cause. “By covering one of the box trucks with a custom vehicle wrap that features the EMC Frontline logo as it delivers diapers to multiple locations and communities in the NYC, suburbs and surrounding regions, the organization will generate heightened awareness as it captures new eyeballs every time the truck drives down the street.”

In addition to donating the vehicle wrap, Saggese is funding the rental of the primary diaper delivery truck.

Specifics of the “Operation EMC Frontline Diaper Deployment Campaign, Fueled by Wrap for a Cause” include:

EMC Frontline Pregnancy Centers receiving 267,000 of various diaper sizes on April 23rd at J&R Tours in Yonkers, NY.

receiving 267,000 of various diaper sizes on April 23rd at Volunteers dividing the diaper sizes into 6 categories and sorting them for each location.

Delivery of the diapers to 30 different pregnancy centers, churches, food banks and other community-based groups throughout NYC, Westchester, Rockland and Fairfield Counties from April 27th – 30th.

Slattery notes that diapers will not be dispersed to the general public, but rather solely to one of the scheduled social service organizations. A critical drop off point will be the Fuller Center for Housing of Greater NYC in New Rochelle, a faith-driven organization that provides adequate shelter for all people in need throughout the New York metropolitan area.

“Now more than ever, NYC is experiencing increased desperation and less hope,” adds Slattery. “We’re ensuring that our network of expectant and current mothers don’t lose faith in our support system to help them raise healthy and happy babies – even through this pandemic.”

To donate to the organization or to volunteer on the “Operation EMC Frontline Diaper Deployment Campaign, Fueled by Wrap for a Cause”, please visit www.emcfrontline.org or contact Christopher Slattery directly at 718.401.9400.

The mission of Wrap For A Cause is to help local and national nonprofit organizations create awareness with a memorable, viral campaign that raises funds and awareness using vehicle wraps – one cause, one wrap at a time. To learn more visit www.wrapforacause.org or call 1-888-392-9729.

For past thirty years, EMC FRONTLINE has been an innovative leader offering alternatives to abortion in metro NYC and surrounding suburbs where 70,000 abortions are done annually. Because of its missions and services, the organization has saved 43,000 innocent children from abortion. EMC also makes abortion determined caller referrals to Pregnancy Centers in ten U.S. cities, daily and has plans to excited to be taking its proven and field-tested methods to these other states. Visit www.emcfrontline.org for more information.

# # #