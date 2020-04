Yonkers City Council Calls Special Meeting for Thursday, April 9, 2020 @ 4pm

WE, THE UNDERSIGNED MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL, PURSUANT TO RULE 1.2 OF THE CITY COUNCIL RULES, DO HEREBY CALL A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL, TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, APRIL 9, 2020. THIS MEETING WILL BE HELD ELECTRONICALLY AT 4:00P.M., FOR THE FOLLOWING PURPOSE:

TO DISCUSS AND TAKE ACTION ON:

1. RES – DAILY SANITATION OF BUILDING LOBBIES, ENTRANCE DOORS, HALLWAYS, RESTROOMS, LAUNDRY ROOMS, ELEVATORS, DOOR HANDLES, MAIL ROOMS, TRASH ROOMS AND COMMON AREAS IN MULTIPLE DWELLINGS, COOPERATIVES, CONDOMINIUMS, COMMERCIAL OFFICE BUILDINGS AND RETAIL ESTABLISHMENTS DURING THE COVID- 19 PANDEMIC.

2 RES – CANCELLATION OR REDUCTION OF INTEREST AND PENALTIES RELATING TO THE LATE PAYMENT OF COUNTY TAXES BY RESIDENT TAXPAYERS OF THE CITY OF YONKERS FOR 2020 FOR COVID-19 HARDSHIPS.

3. RES – INCREASED SANITIZING OF ALL CITY OWNED EQUIPMENT IN PUBLIC PARKS AND SCHOOL YARDS TO PREVENT THE TRANSMISSION OF COVID-19

4. RES – MOBILE TESTING CENTER FOR COVID-19 IN THE CITY OF YONKERS

5. ALL OTHER BUSINESS PROPERLY COMING BEFORE THE COUNCIL.

COUNCIL PRESIDENT KHADER

MAJORITY LEADER PINEDA – ISAAC (District 2)

MINORITY LEADER MIKE BREEN (District 5)

COUNCILMEMBER SHANAE WILLIAMS (District 1)

COUNCILMEMBER TASHA DIAZ (District 3)

COUNCILMEMBER RUBBO COUNCIL (District 4)

COUNCILMEMBER ANTHONY MERANTE (District 5)