Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano Releases Statement on Yonkers Public Schools Funding in New York State’s Budget

YONKERS, NY – April 4, 2020 — Yesterday, Mayor Mike Spano said, “Thank you to Governor Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and our entire Westchester state delegation for preserving state aid to Yonkers Public Schools. Foundation Aid was increased by $5.8 million in the Governor’s budget. In addition, a $12 million special appropriation that was initiated by Senator Stewart-Cousins last year was renewed again for this year.
“The Yonkers Public Schools District still faces a $32 million gap that must be closed, so the budget is going to be a very tough one. But, without the increases initiated by the Governor and Senator Stewart-Cousins we would have faced absolute disaster. I thank them and every member of the Yonkers delegation who worked to make this happen.”
###
SOURCE: Christina Gilmartin | Communications Director | Office of the Mayor
Try cutting out the family and friends network, you are a complete waste as a Mayor.
Moron Mike will never solve this problem because he doesn’t care. He didn’t attend Yonkers Public Schools and his kids didn’t either. Nobody in the F&F network does for the same reason that drug dealers don’t do their own drugs, because they know they suck.
The fight for school funding has never been about the children of Yonkers Public Schools, it’s about creating more patronage mill positions at One Larkin. Andrea Stewart-Cousins first ran for elected office because she knew the schools were awful. If she wanted to, she could fill that budget hole 2x over as Senate Majority Leader but she won’t because there’s no use in giving these idiots money if they’re going to give lackeys like Quezada multi-million-dollar contracts or Trustees like Steve Lopez allowances for what should be a selfless unpaid position. Not to mention the untethered CIA style black box funding that goes to the Charter School of Educational Excellence which is run by a Spano sycophant and mother of a recently elected City Court Judge.
Anyone with a functioning brain can see through this charade.