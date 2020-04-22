Yonkers Mayor Spano to Accept 30,000 Pieces of PPE from American Chinese United Care (ACUC) Alliance

YONKERS, NY – April 22, 2020 —Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano will join board members of the American Chinese United Care Alliance and Michael Spicer of St. Joseph’s Medical Center Thursday, April 23 at 10AM at the Yonkers Office of Emergency Management warehouse at 798 Saw Mill River Road, Yonkers, NY to accept personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, including 30,000 masks, hand sanitizers and surgical gowns, from the ACUC and its membership donors. Donations are to be distributed to city organizations and hospitals that are in need of PPE’s to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
The ACUC Alliance is a recently-launched grassroots coalition of more than 150 Chinese American and Overseas Chinese organizations throughout the Tri-State Area. Members include charitable entities, businesses, alumni associations, other Chinese cultural, religious, and professional groups and individuals, all committed to helping local communities in the fight against this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.