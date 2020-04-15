Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller Will Be On Facebook Live Thursday, April 16th at 8:30pm Regarding YPD’s Response to COVID-19 and MORE Tribune 5:23pm • April 15, 2020 Governance, Health, History, Law, Medicine, People, Police Department News, Westchester County, NY, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller.The commissioner will also be taking community questions – we are asking if you can submit questions in advance by emailing them to police@ypd.yonkersny.gov with the subject line ‘LIVE QUESTION’. You can watch the briefing here https://www.facebook.com/YonkersPD/ and we will also attempt to dual stream on our YouTube channel here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-0yTeLZLiiYmuoDLSj7C-w Thank you for supporting First Responders and Healthcare workers! Tell Your Friends....FacebookTwitteremailLinkedinReddit TribuneYonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller Will Be On Facebook Live Thursday, April 16th at 8:30pm Regarding YPD’s Response to COVID-19 and MORE04.15.2020