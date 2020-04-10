Yorktown Public Library Enhances Online Services

YORKTOWN, NY — April 10, 2020 – The John C. Hart Library has enhanced its online service so that the public can access more of the library’s resources remotely.

Effective immediately residents can apply for a library card online by emailing their name, address and phone number to jchart@wlsmail.org. The Hart Library staff will process the requests and respond by emailing a library card number and pin.

The library card number and pin will enable residents to access all of the library’s free online services for eBooks, audiobooks, music, movies and more.

“The library staff misses you and looks forward to seeing you again,” said library director Jennifer O’Neill. “In the meantime we have recently purchased many additional e-books in an effort to make staying at home a little easier for everyone.”

The library is closed and it is undetermined when the library will reopen.

“This is another example of how Yorktown’s public servants are finding new ways to serve the public under the constraints of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater. “Our residents who don’t have library cards can safely apply for one and obtain access to countless hours of entertainment while they shelter in place.”