Yorktown Supervisor Slater welcomes Dr. Michael Ford to his Facebook Live Broadcast Tonight April 9, 2020 @ 6pm

YORKTOWN, NY — April 9, 2020 – Dr. Michael Ford a primary care internist with NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley, joins Supervisor Matt Slater during his Facebook Live broadcast today at 6 p.m.

Dr. Ford, whose practice is in Sleepy Hollow, is an assistant attending physician at NewYork-Presbyterian and assistant professor of medicine in the department of internal medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Ford lives in Dobbs Ferry, NY, and he has published his bacteriology research in several medical journals.

“Social distancing has caused many medical practices to stop seeing patients for anything but emergencies, so I invited Dr. Ford to have a live conversation with me about telemedicine,” noted Supervisor Slater. “This broadcast is intended to help residents determine how they can meet their routine healthcare needs through remote medical visits.”

WHAT: Telemedicine discussion with Dr. Michael Ford and Supervisor Matt Slater

WHEN: Thursday, April 9, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Town of Yorktown Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/townofyorktown/