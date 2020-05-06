PINEHURST, NC — May 6, 2020 — Normally I start with a picture of the car we reviewed so you get a feel for what we are discussing. This time I thought I would start with the rewards. Why? I have always wondered why Subaru had such a strong following. According to Kelley’s Blue Book, Subaru is probably the most trusted name in car values. Maybe that explains some of the “why”:

Subaru: Best Overall Brand for three years

Subaru: Most Trusted Brand for six years running

Subaru: Best Performance Brand for four years

Subaru: Lowest 5-Year Cost to Own Brand for four years

Subaru: Best Resale Value Brand for four years

Subaru: Brand Image Award 2020

Are you impressed? I was!

The 2020 Subaru Outback Limited XT in our garage looks a lot like the image you see, except there are no bicycles on the roof. We have bicycles, but Laurie doesn’t ride hers as much as she should and I haven’t ridden a bike since I was a kid. Wait, that’s a different thought pattern all together. Focus, Johnny…

I didn’t know about all the awards Subaru has received since 1994, when the Outback was first introduced, but when I got the wheel for the first time, I could almost immediately understand why.

I wasn’t expecting something extraordinary, so when I pulled out of the driveway and got on the road, driving the Outback Limited XT made me realize I was in for an extraordinary driving experience. Even though the 2.4L 4-cylinder, 260 HP engine wasn’t a V8, it gave more than I expected when I put the pedal to the metal. The handling was great. The ride was comfortable. This is a pleasant, intuitive, really nice vehicle.

The 2020 Subaru Outback Limited XT we test-drove was the top of the line. MSRP, $37,745—and worth every cent. The base price for the Outback starts $26,645, which makes the standard Subaru Outback affordable as a family car.

Included in the model we drove was Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with EyeSight Assist Monitor, Lineartronic CVT with 8-speed manual mode transmission, 2.1A USB ports (dual) in front center console, 60/40 fold-down rear seat with armrest, Active Torque Vectoring, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, Auto Start/Stop Ignition, Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Parking Brake, ED headlights, Power doors, windows and exterior mirrors, Rear vision camera with washer, roof rail with tie down points, Security system with engine immobilizer, Sound insulation windshield, Steering wheel with audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control switches, and Tire Pressure Monitoring. Note the safety features already included.

Ours had a really outstanding 11.6-inch Multimedia high resolution touchscreen, easy to program Navigation, smartphone integration, Bluetooth hands-free phone and an AM/FM and Sirius XM radio with terrific sound quality. There’s Traffic and Travel Link to help you get around and for safety, DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist, and Reverse Automatic Braking. I mentioned the seats are comfortable and that’s because you can adjust the driver’s seat with a 10-way power system and two position memory, and an 8-way power front passenger seat. There is the All-Weather package, which includes three-mode heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, and a windshield wiper de-icer—invaluable for you in the North Country. Then there’s dark tint privacy glass, exterior power mirrors in matching body color, front door sound-insulation glass, hands-free power rear gate, positive temperature coefficient heater for fast cabin heating, heated steering wheel, illuminated inner door handles, Keyless access with Push-Button Start, Power Moonroof, Perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, leather-wrapped Shifter Handle, and leather-wrapped Steering Wheel. Lots of bells and whistles.

And just want a family that travels, camps, ferries children to soccer practice and dogs on outings—and yes, even grandparents who have 13 grandchildren, like us. No wonder the Subaru Outback is designed—and acknowledged—to be one of the best-built family cars on the road today—and, over the past quarter-century.

I know we sometimes gush over style, or high-end performance, or a brand name living up to its expectations. But when it comes to family oriented, affordably priced, award winning, long life, real values, you are going to have to go a long way to beat the Subaru line, especially the all new, redesigned 2020 Subaru Outback Limited XT. Just look at the awards.

