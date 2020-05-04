A Team of Volunteers Delivered Over 10,000 Meals to Hospital Workers Purchased from Local Restaurants

NEW YORK, NY – May 4, 2020 — In less than one month’s time New York City non-profit Meals4Heroes has delivered 10,000 meals to hospital workers purchased from local restaurants thanks to 928 hero donations. 100% of donations are used to pay the restaurant staff to make the meals. It’s a way to give back to those on the front line and support struggling businesses. That is history. Now there is more…

This week all donations up to $15000 will be matched, which means twice as many hospitals served while helping twice as many restaurants!

Meals4Heroes has expanded outside of New York. They will deliver their first meals to Stoney Brook Hospital on Long Island, NY and 600 meals this week in Seattle, Washington.

About Meals4Heroes: Virtually overnight, the lives of our brave doctors, nurses, and EMTs have been completely transformed by COVID-19. By providing nutritious meals delivered directly to hospitals, we are caring for medical professionals’ health and showing we appreciate the absolutely vital work they do to help keep the rest of us safe.

How it started: It began a few weeks ago when Anna Azvolinsky, quarantining with her family in NYC, found seven N95 masks in her basement. After making a few calls she wound up donating the masks to the ER department at Mt. Sinai West. She then asked the hospital workers how the community could help. The response: good meals, meals the staff doesn’t have time to cook at home or order during their shift. That night, March 30th, with the help of her husband Joel Weingarten and his business partner Ryall Carr, Meals4Heroes.org was up and running and collecting donations.

The idea is simple: Meals4Heroes partners directly with the Emergency Room (ER) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) departments at local NYC hospitals. The monetary donations received through ‘Meals for Heroes’ are used to purchase individual meals for all of the healthcare workers during a shift (typically between 30 and 50 people) from local restaurants (not national chains). The donations make twice the impact as they help feed our frontline healthcare workers who are in the hospitals around the clock tending to patients and support our local restaurants to help them stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

How you can help: Make a donation online meals4hereoes.org. No donation is too small and every contribution helps. You can also sign up to sponsor a hospital, volunteer with the team or launch a program in your city.

Who is involved – Google is matching all donations; Philip’s fund is raising money on behalf of Meals4Heroes; fashion company LoopyMango.com has pledged the proceeds

A Timeline – Making a difference in 6 days: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/making-difference-6-days-joel-weingarten/