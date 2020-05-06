Weir Only Human

FLOWER MOUND, TX — May 6, 2020 — When any reasonable person looks at the decisions made by President Trump during the past 3-plus years, can anyone doubt that he’s precisely what our country needs to continue as the leader of the free world? He has been bold enough to take on America’s enemies in ways that his predecessors never dared imagine. Whether it’s the revocation of the absurd Obama Administration’s financing of the Iran nuclear program, the demand that the NATO countries pay their fair share of the cost of defense, confirmation of 2 Supreme Court Justices, making the US energy independent, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, imposing tariffs on China to level the playing field of trade, or a hundred other accomplishments, Trump has been diligently involved in making America great again.

Yet, when you look at the Democrat Party, with their cabal of socialist radicals, it’s painfully evident that they don’t have the same love for this country that proud Americans have. In fact, they’ve taken the opposite side of every decision made by our Chief Executive. Now, it’s one thing to oppose a president on the basis of philosophical differences on education, taxes, military budget, etc., but, it’s quite another to evince vicious hatred for every move he makes and every syllable he utters. I truly admire Trump’s courage for dealing effectively with the constant bombardment of blistering attacks from Muslim transplants who snuck stealthily into our country with malice aforethought. Moreover, when the Speaker of the House makes an ostentatious display of tearing up the President’s State of the Union speech it should tell us that the hostility has reached a state of war.

Furthermore, when the mainstream media attacks the President relentlessly with lies, distortions and calls for his impeachment, they are not even remotely in the same realm as journalists; they are active supporters of the left wing America-haters participating in a coup d’état to remove the leader chosen by the electorate. When the Founding Fathers put Freedom of the Press in the First Amendment to the Constitution it was because they recognized the need for a free people to know what their government is doing. The protections for the Press in the Bill of Rights didn’t include allowing them to imitate an armed camp of anarchists dedicated to overthrowing a duly elected President.

When Trump ran in 2016, he was smart enough to realize that he wouldn’t get a fair shake from the usual suspects in the liberal media, hence, he went directly to the people via Twitter, probably the most influential of all the social media platforms. It was his way of circumventing the constant distortion of his words by the large segment of the media working with, and for, the Democrat Party, which, by the way, should be viewed as major contributions of “in kind donations.” When the President took on the MSM, they decided he had to be destroyed. Which, I repeat, indicates a declaration of war against, not only the President, but the people who voted for him.

There was a time when the major newspapers and television news anchors leaned to the liberal side of the political spectrum. A slight tinge of liberal inflection gave them a sensitive touch that made them seem more openminded to the travails of the average working man and woman. Each night, when Walter Cronkite signed off with “And that’s the way it is,” most Americans could retire for the evening knowing that they had been informed of the major events the way they occurred, not cleverly altered through a sieve of political correctness.

Cronkite’s liberal leaning was tempered with a passionate commitment to the role of journalism. I think he’d be repulsed by the maniacal fervor of deranged Trump opponents in the media today.

The news is no longer the facts of a given story, it’s the interpretation of the events, strained through the bias of the writer. Check out any article in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and any other supercilious rag, and you’ll notice every word being nuanced with a sharp body blow to Trump’s midsection. Gone are the days when Joseph Pulitzer, referring to journalists, wrote: Put it to them briefly so they will read it, clearly so they will appreciate it, picturesquely so they will remember it and, above all, accurately so they will be guided by its light.” Instead, we have a press that is firmly entrenched in the dark corners of Machiavellian-style lust for power.

We the people had the audacity to elect a leader who has fulfilled his campaign promises, thereby embarrassing every living predecessor. He has disrupted the incestuous relationship between the deep state power brokers and the media conglomerate that runs interference for them. Trump’s “crime” is his connection with the folks in middle America, long abandoned by the city-slicker mentality of urban orthodoxy. If the affirmation of identity politics is to divide us further and completely dominate our future, Trump must be crushed. Can you honestly think of a better reason to reelect him by the largest landslide in history?

# # #