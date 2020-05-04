Bank of America Provides $75,000 Match to Food Bank of the Hudson Valley for #GivingTuesdayNow

CORNWALL-ON-HUDSON, NY – May 4, 2020 – Bank of America is bringing the global Giving Tuesday movement, #GivingTuesdayNow, to the Hudson Valley with a $75,000 matching challenge to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley. #GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of generosity and unity, a day to come together and give back in response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

The Food Bank launched its COVID-19 response in mid-March and since then has provided more than 2.4 million meals to people in need throughout the 6-county region it serves. It has launched partnerships with local counties, cities, and emergency response organizations to hold special distributions or drive-thru pantries, worked with senior housing sites to provide food to seniors who are unable to leave their homes, increased food to school BackPack Programs, and launched a program to provide food to unemployed restaurant and hospitality workers.

“The need and the level of our service to respond to it are unprecedented in our organizational history,” said Paul Stermer, Director. “Thousands of people are in need of food assistance for the first time in their lives, and we are doing everything we can to provide them with good, nutritious food. We thank Bank of America for their very generous matching gift for Giving Tuesday Now and hope our community will respond in a positive way to help us expand our efforts.”

“The heart of our community shines through in times like this when we hear so many people asking how they can help. Giving Tuesday presents us with the opportunity to make a significant impact and I encourage all who are able to contribute to the Food Bank, and we will match their donations dollar for dollar up to $75,000,” said Jennifer MacPhee, Albany/Hudson Valley Market President for Bank of America. “Bank of America commends our longtime partner, the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, for being a local leader in compassion, determination, and organization during times of need as they bring us together for Giving Tuesday.”

The Food Bank provides four meals for every dollar it spends, so this dollar-for-dollar match will enable the Food Bank to provide eight meals for every dollar donated. Gifts can be made from May 5-May 10 online at www.foodbankofhudsonvalley.org or by mailing a check to Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, 195 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY.

