Building and Construction Trades Council of Westchester and Putnam Endorse District Attorney Scarpino for Reelection

WHITE PLAINS, NY — May 6, 2020 —The Building and Construction Trades Council of Westchester and Putnam Counties has endorsed Westchester County District Attorney Tony Scarpino for reelection.

In a letter dated April 30th, 2020, Building Trades President and Treasurer Edward Doyle said of DA Scarpino’s service:

“Under your leadership, you have ensured that the hardworking men and women in our communities throughout Westchester County have been well-protected. In addition, you have continued to build strong relationships with the community to raise labor standards and address injustices facing working men and women. You have helped eliminate unfair practices and prevent the exploitation of workers.”

Doyle continued, “And you have enforced labor laws that serve workers and employers, setting and protecting high standards for skills in the construction industry.’

District Attorney Scarpino commented, “It is an honor to receive the Building and Construction Trades Council of Westchester and Putnam’s endorsement for reelection. My wife and I were members of unions for decades and my daughter is currently a union member, so the labor movement is deeply personal to me. As Westchester District Attorney, my solemn responsibility is to ensure this County remains safe for all people who live here and visit, including the working men and women of organized labor like the Building Trades. That’s what I have done in my first term and it is what I will continue to do when reelected.”

About District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.

Democrat Anthony Scarpino is Westchester County’s 34th District Attorney. Elected to the office in 2016, Scarpino has been recognized as one of New York State’s most progressive prosecutors. Among his many accomplishments as District Attorney is a greater than 20% reduction in violent crime during his tenure, the creation of an Immigrant Affairs Unit to ensure justice for all people of Westchester regardless of immigration status, an emphasis on alternatives to incarceration for minor offenses and a greater focus on serious crimes such as gun violence, sexual abuse and corruption.

As District Attorney, Scarpino has been bold and progressive in the execution of justice. In the coronavirus pandemic, he has led the District Attorney’s office through an unprecedented crisis, fighting scams, combating hate crimes and ensuring justice for survivors of domestic violence.

###

District Attorney Tony Scarpino’s Endorsements

Elected Officials

Westchester County Clerk Tim Idoni

State Senator Peter Harckham

State Senator Shelley Mayer

Assemblymember Tom Abinanti

Assemblymember Amy Paulin

Mayor Tom Roach, White Plains

Mayor Mike Spano, Yonkers

Mayor Noam Bramson, New Rochelle

Mayor Andre Rainey, Peekskill

Mayor Tom Murphy, Village of Mamaroneck

Yonkers City Council President Mike Khader

Supervisor Peter Parsons, Town of Lewisboro

County Legislator José Alvarado

Yonkers City Councilmember Corazon Pineda

# # #

SOURCE: John Tomlin | Communications Director | Friends of Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.