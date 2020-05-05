Chris Fink for Congress Puts Digital Campaign Into High Gear

PELHAM, NY — May 4, 2020 — Chris Fink, a candidate in the June 23rd Democratic Primary for NY’s 16th Congressional District in The Bronx and Westchester, launches his first video this week as his digital campaign goes into high gear. https://chrisfinkforcongress.com/about-chris/
Check out the video here, and be on the lookout for new content each week from now until election day, targeted at Democrats across Congressional District 16. Fink contends that change is needed both for District 16 and for our country, and that he can bring a laser focus to the critical issues we are facing today: recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, arresting and mitigating the climate crisis, and fixing our nation’s crumbling infrastructure so that it better serves the people and industry of the United States.
###
SOURCE: Melissa Eustace | Communications | Chris Fink for Congress (NY-16).