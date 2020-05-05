Chris Fink for Congress Puts Digital Campaign Into High Gear

Chris Fink candidate for Congressional District 16.

PELHAM, NY — May 4, 2020 — Chris  Fink, a  candidate  in the  June  23rd  Democratic  Primary for NY’s  16th  Congressional  District  in The  Bronx and  Westchester, launches  his  first  video this  week as  his  digital  campaign goes  into high gear.  https://chrisfinkforcongress.com/about-chris/

Check out  the  video  here, and be  on the  lookout  for new  content  each week from  now until  election day, targeted at  Democrats  across  Congressional  District  16. Fink contends  that  change  is  needed both for District  16 and for our country, and that  he can bring a  laser focus  to the  critical  issues  we  are  facing today:  recovery from  the COVID-19 pandemic, arresting and mitigating the  climate  crisis, and fixing our nation’s crumbling infrastructure  so that  it  better serves  the  people  and industry of the  United States. 

### 

SOURCE: Melissa Eustace | Communications | Chris Fink for Congress (NY-16).

 

