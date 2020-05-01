Yonkers On-Street Parking Meters Hours Effective 10AM-6PM Until May 15th

YONKERS, NY – May 1, 2020 – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced the City of Yonkers is amending its parking meter regulations through the duration of New York State’s PAUSE. Effective Saturday, May 2 through May 15, street parking meter hours will be from 10AM-6PM and alternate side of the street parking regulations will remain suspended.

“We continue to adjust to the effects of COVID-19, which includes addressing the possible hardships parking meters may impose,” said Mayor Spano.

“Shortening the hours of the street meters is a way to provide some relief to our residents without compromising local businesses. As always, I encourage residents who need to park for extended hours to please use the garages or lots.”

The amended parking meter regulations pertain to all city on-street parking meters. On-street parking meter enforcement hours are typically from 9AM to 8PM unless otherwise noted on posted signs. For more information on Yonkers Parking Authority locations and regulations, visit www.yonkersparkingauthority.com.

# # #

SOURCE: Christina Gilmartin | Communications Director | Office of the Mayor