YONKERS, NY — May 6, 2020 — Is it at all possible for good to arise out of tragedy? This is a question that has been asked throughout the ages and often ‘romanticized’ as a mechanism to cope with the injustices of war, famine, plague and oppression. Is it possible for an insidious assassin, namely COVID-19, to bring about change among disparate societal norms?

Firstly, we should examine the inequity in our educational system through ‘Class Size.’ No matter how often educators give voice to the pertinence for smaller class sizes, it has not been engaged. Even though marginal gains, using little more than a Band Aid approach to a problem / concern that requires major surgery.

What teacher working with underprivileged children of 34 students per class (with little or no access to tutors, music lessons, chess, swimming or golf) would not welcome the day class sizes were cut in half? What student wouldn’t welcome it?

The benefits would be enormous for the students, not to mention adhering to ‘Social Distancing’ in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus to save lives? Going forward, we must accustom ourselves to ‘new norms’.

Based on all the science and medical reports is is recognized that it is impossible for schools to reopen while complying with social distancing directives without immediate reform.

Reform is crucial if we want to mitigate the spread the virus and the possible deaths of tens of millions of children, their families, and everyone connected to the ‘educational Infrastructure’, i.e. teachers, custodians, administrative personnel, cafeteria employees, as well as public and private transportation operators. Do we realize just how vast a network of people our schools comprise?

it must be re-iterated that the most pressing and factual reason schools cannot reopen under their present construct is that schools cannot practice the medical and government mandated ‘social distancing’ directives.

The present reality is that students sit mere inches apart from each other in class, in the cafeteria, subways and buses. Traversing hallways, they walk right next to one another. Teachers often stand directly above or next to a child in the classroom setting.

Students share books, toys, puzzles, science instruments, sporting equipment locker rooms, gymnasiums, instruments for music, and computers.

There are few bathrooms for hundreds and sometimes thousands of students. School personnel have similar ratios of bathrooms to its adult employee population.

Schools are often understaffed, deficient in employing enough custodians, who are often overburdened. Schools still use water fountains from which countless children drink, and in normal times spread their saliva and sputum onto the faucet.

Of all public and private sector organizations schools have the highest levels of human density and proximity. Until the Coronavirus is contained, it will be a matter of ‘life or death’ in reopening schools in the fall without a sound plan that adheres to social distancing guidelines.

In order to accomplish this, we must use a ‘Split Schedule’ supplemented by on-line support.

This is a simple alternating or permanent ‘block schedule’ of all classes at your child’s school, supplemented by on-line support.

This would provide an instant reduction in class sizes by fifty percent and countlessly reduce the number of COVID-19 infections. My plan would also alleviate the financial burden and grief that would even further fracture families and the economy. If we don’t implement a ‘split schedule’ our nation stands to lose 2,000,000 of its

3,500,000 teachers. Such a loss would irreparably damage our nation!

Here is what a basic ‘split schedule’ would resemble. For example, we could schedule math, science and English on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 7:45 am to 11:30am This includes a 15 minutes break between classes and 30 minutes for dismissal.

The afternoon schedule would run from 12Noon until 3:45pm with the same breaks allotted between classes.

Where possible, I would implement students remaining in one location, while teachers travel to them, and thereby mitigating the movement of so many people from one class to another.

On Tuesday and Thursday we can hold art, music, physical education, and foreign language study using the same schedule as we would on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. This schedule could be alternated with the Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule or any other permutation that fits the needs of any specific community.

Having fifty percent less students in a school at any given time would also benefit our special needs populations as there will be much more space and personnel available, which is revealed deeper into this article. Classroom sizes can be increased by combining adjacent classes.

Educational resources would automatically be doubled because when Mr. Lento is not teaching on the days he is assigned to the school building, he is holding remote tutoring sessions or working to support students.

Heretofore such resources were only for the wealthy but in this paradigm students would be able to access art, music, among other enrichment lessons simply by signing up because educators would now be available to children in ways previously not contemplated.

If students need tutoring in any subject all they need do is sign up to get the personal attention they need. Personal attention which otherwise was previously not available because teachers were not available but would be when engaging a ‘split schedule’.

This model instantly cuts class sizes in half and doubles teacher availability!

When children are not attending their morning or afternoon schedule, they will be on-line accessing various educational/artistic resources through the faculty at their schools. This is an enormous win for our students in general and more so to our underserved communities.

‘After school’ programs could be reconfigured or eliminated because students would be able to access teachers for enrichment as previously mentioned, and yet no one need be in the school building past 3:45pm

Think of the money this would save, all the while affording students personal tutoring time which would logically result in academic, and social benefits presently denied.

What of the personnel associated with school breakfast and lunch programs, school transportation programs, among other school related personnel?

Keep in mind that people too often have a propensity to complicate rather than create an environment that is less complex and more accessible.

Here’s the Plan

No more congregating in the school cafeteria. Under my plan the days of loud and noisy school cafeterias are over. The space occupied by the school cafeteria can now be repurposed to become additional ‘learning spaces’ in order to provide enhanced opportunities for medically mandated social distancing.

All students who want and qualify for free breakfast and lunch will receive it in a take home bag.

This program would only require a one-day start-up prior to school opening.

The day before school begins, students or their parents/guardians will receive breakfast and lunch for their first day of school.

The food will be such that it is not immediately perishable. Muffins, bagels, juices, water and even microwaveable items.

Students will eat at home. Once school has started all children will receive the following day’s breakfast and lunch upon leaving school.

In order to increase support for students, preserve jobs, and lift people to another level of professional opportunity, all food service employees will be trained by teachers (already on staff) to work as school support personnel during the hours they would otherwise have been in the school’s kitchen.

This would add another layer of support for students previously not available. Using teachers to train and transition these employees would save tens of millions of dollars across the nation in consulting fees. Who would be more qualified than a teacher to train others about school?

The role of transportation operators, custodial personnel, administrative assistants, school psychologists, guidance counselors, speech, physical and occupational therapists would not be impacted.

Unless we implement this program, dire consequences will result. Scores of millions of students will lose any hope of educational equity because educators will be lost.

This plan saves money and increases productivity. Most of all it will exponentially increase student success and save lives!!

COVID-19 can be the Dark Knight that turns this pandemic into educational equity, if only we can see beyond our conventional ways.

# # #

Joseph S. Lento is a recognized 2014 National Teacher of Arts and Humanities as proclaimed by President Barack Obama. He was previously cited as 1999 New York City High Schools Teacher of the Year.