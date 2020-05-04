Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher Editor-at-Large; Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor; and Anna Azvolinsky and Ryall Carroll, Co-founders of the Meals4Heroes on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, May 5, 2020 @10am EST

Guests and Listeners are welcome to share their perspective and / or make inquiry when staying on topic during the discussion at the time of discussion. Call: (347) 205-9201.

MOUNT VERNON, NY, NEW YORK, NY, and YONKERS, NY — Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large and Internet Radio Host opens the broadcast day engaging in the latest international news with commensurate analysis. From 10-11am.

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard speaks to the changing political landscape that has been disheveled by COVID-19, what it will take to emerge from the present reality and whether we are beginning to recognize an emergence of a mutated “normal”. What adjustments must government make. Can government accommodate visions for a new reality, and will those visions bring about a fair and balanced outcome for the varied sensibilities of our citizenry. we question what comes first, the chicken or the egg? Does education bring the financial stability people seek, or will boss and bigotry continue to undermine our social construct? Does government have the capacity to change outcome, or must voters inform government what is acceptable. Do the people collectively know what they want? Are public interests being addressed? Where is the disconnect? How does society attain the goals it envisions for itself? Do we know what we want, what we need, and most importantly, how how we get there? Can anyone, including the voter, ever hope to place a leader at the helm that can serve the public interest even when there are too many perspectives for even the majority to be satisfied? Has need found balance within the governmental structure or is the process hit or miss? From 11-11:30am.

Anna Azvolinsky asked the question, Her husband, Joel Weingarten, and his business partner Ryall Carroll were on board. Within days of conception, Meals4Heroes.org was up and running and collecting donations. We learn the question asked, we learned what the response was, and learn the intricacies of getting it done. A concept so bold, so audacious, yet simple, and clear. The methodology was instinctive and a continuing and burgeoning success. At issue is whether their template is replicable. listen from 11:30am-12Noon to find out.