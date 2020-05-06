John and Laurie Wiles Review the 2020 Subaru Outlook Limited XT, Gabrielle M. Etzel, Publisher / Editor in Chief of The Unvarnished Blog, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, May 7, 2020 @10am EST

Access the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” by way of this hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11724782
Guests and listeners can call 347-205-9201 to make inquiry or share their perspective specific to the subjects discussed by our guests.
Topics of discussion are noted herein.
PINEHURST, NC, GROVE CITY, PA, and YONKERS, NY — May 7, 2020 — John and Laurie Wiles open the broadcast day with their review of the 2020 Subaru Outback Limited XT. From: 10-10:30am.
Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor in Chief engages in discussion over our nation’s inequality as revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We explore the looming battle lines that have been or are likely to be drawn.
- The crisis with respect to education is evident.
- We discuss the still unmitigated shortages that remain deficient.
- Review of the restructuring task force.
- Discussion over campaign strategy.
- Shale Oil and fracking, over -leveraged as it has been for some time, has been walloped by the Saudi Arabia v. Russian discord over oil supply requirements that has reduces oil prices to a price point 1/3 its previous per barrel rates, and thereby insuring the collapse of the fracking business, and American independence in oil production capacity.
- The divide between those with the means to telecommute to work and those with no means to do so; are required to attend to their employment whether as cashiers, stocking shelves, engage in security, police, fire, ambulance, restaurant workers, etc., lest they starve and/or are evicted from their dwelling.
- Recognition of the polluting aspect of industry, gasoline vs. electric vehicles.
- The generational divide; revealed by the growing schism between the young and the elderly.
- The over dependence of manufacturing abroad vs. the lack of employment capacity and opportunity for residents of the U.S. as opposed to subsidizing firms who move their operations abroad; reduce their tax burden, while holding onto subsidy from government.
- Climate change realities have yet to be inculcated into America’s demeanor, specifically for job growth and the commensurate technology begotten from it.
- Will the lessons of COVID-19 require minimum wages in order to bring about self sufficiency?
- More issues and concerns as time permits.
From 10:30-11:30am
Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, engages in review of hyperlocal news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon
###