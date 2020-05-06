John and Laurie Wiles Review the 2020 Subaru Outlook Limited XT, Gabrielle M. Etzel, Publisher / Editor in Chief of The Unvarnished Blog, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, May 7, 2020 @10am EST

Access the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” by way of this hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11724782

Guests and listeners can call 347-205-9201 to make inquiry or share their perspective specific to the subjects discussed by our guests.

Topics of discussion are noted herein.

PINEHURST, NC, GROVE CITY, PA, and YONKERS, NY — May 7, 2020 — John and Laurie Wiles open the broadcast day with their review of the 2020 Subaru Outback Limited XT. From: 10-10:30am.

Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor in Chief engages in discussion over our nation’s inequality as revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We explore the looming battle lines that have been or are likely to be drawn.

The crisis with respect to education is evident. We discuss the still unmitigated shortages that remain deficient. Review of the restructuring task force. Discussion over campaign strategy. Shale Oil and fracking, over -leveraged as it has been for some time, has been walloped by the Saudi Arabia v. Russian discord over oil supply requirements that has reduces oil prices to a price point 1/3 its previous per barrel rates, and thereby insuring the collapse of the fracking business, and American independence in oil production capacity. The divide between those with the means to telecommute to work and those with no means to do so; are required to attend to their employment whether as cashiers, stocking shelves, engage in security, police, fire, ambulance, restaurant workers, etc., lest they starve and/or are evicted from their dwelling. Recognition of the polluting aspect of industry, gasoline vs. electric vehicles. The generational divide; revealed by the growing schism between the young and the elderly. The over dependence of manufacturing abroad vs. the lack of employment capacity and opportunity for residents of the U.S. as opposed to subsidizing firms who move their operations abroad; reduce their tax burden, while holding onto subsidy from government. Climate change realities have yet to be inculcated into America’s demeanor, specifically for job growth and the commensurate technology begotten from it. Will the lessons of COVID-19 require minimum wages in order to bring about self sufficiency? More issues and concerns as time permits.

From 10:30-11:30am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, engages in review of hyperlocal news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon

