John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor; Michael Edelman Esq., Political Analyst; Karen Best, Candidate for Yonkers City Court Judge; Bronxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shannon Gangemi,  and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large, on Westchester On the Level – Monday, May 4, 2020 @10am EST

Topics of discussion are defined herein:

John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor speaks to the following issues and concerns:

1. Fifty years after the Kent State massacre, historians had then suggested that the shootings were “an indication that things in the U.S., on and off campus, were spiraling out of control”. The anti-Vietnam War sentiment coalesced with the anger that dismissed the prospects for people of color. After two generations, has the nation learned anything more than to simply throw our collective arms toward heaven as we share our heads recollecting our historical blemishes. Will the Coronavirus (COVID-19) afford the nation another opportunity to make amends to with respect to its blighted past? Will it take another 50 years?

2. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we explore the efficacy of New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Delaware Governor John Carney, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announcement for a joint multi-state agreement to develop a regional supply chain for personal protective equipment, other medical equipment and testing. And the public slap in the face to Washington, D.C., POTUS, and the capacity of the team to innovate in order to meet the social and fiscal challenge of the nation? Is Washington failing? Does the northeast consortium of states reveal that Washington is no longer in the lead? Listen from 10-10:30am

Political analyst / Pundit Michael Edelman, Esq. immerses us in additional concerns that have become evident regarding President Trump:

The House Appropriations Committee is seeking Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony regarding the Trump Administration’s conduct to the pandemic this Wednesday. What do the Democrats expect from his testimony and why is the Trump Administration vociferously averse? Lawmakers are set to return to Washington, D.C. during the first days of the week. They are opposed to each other’s demeanor with respect to competing priorities regarding the next Coronavirus relief bill. Politics has eviscerated common ground? What are the disparate politicos’ intent. While the workers are in crisis, with bills demanding payment, what do each of the parties expected to win? Were each side to ameliorate the sensibilities of the other would John and Mary Public consider themselves winners? The Mayo Clinic asked Vice-President Pence to wear a mask in the hospital yet he refused. Can anyone explain that behavior? Is there a political reward for his demeanor in the public eye? If so, what is it? Similarly, a Texas mayor violated her own advice to stay at home by visiting a nail salon during the pandemic. So the state and federal governments do not abide by what they suggest is respectful of others and prudent conduct to best avoid becoming infected. President Trump has threatened to end White House Press conferences suggesting he regards the collectively as the “Lamestream Media”. Is POTUS going through a mental meltdown? What is happening. Is this the beginning of his stepping down from office? Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first postmaster general of the Continental Congress. In juxtaposition to the inventor from centuries ago, President Trump says, “The Post Office is a joke.” Can the President shut it down despite its establishment written into the Constitution. He has not permitted funding for the U.S. Post Office whenever any allocation was considered. Why? What is POTUS’ ploy? Governor Andrew Cuomo has forged a Northeastern conglomeration of states to collectively purchase supplies to fight the pandemic together also as to get a better price point for purchase, and also posed to get people back to work by employing them in newly necessary supplies to which they can be quickly trained. This is a slap in the face to a President who has not honed his leadership ability. His disparaging name calling of opponents is losing traction. How much longer can this last?

Listen from 10:30-11am.

Karen Best, Yonkers City Court Judge speaks to the June 23rd deadline, how a mail-in election process will impress the public, if at all, even if the cost of postage is included with the ready to mail ballot form. We learn what impact Coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed the electioneering landscape. We explore the complexities of past election cycles as opposed to those of the present and question if some aspects of the present are certain to endure into future years.

Listen from 11-11:30am

Shannon Gangemi, Bronxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director informs us about the Mother’s Day BXV Zoom meeting that will be conducted on Tuesday, May 5th at 3pm. Listen from 11:30am-12Noon

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large is your host.