OSSINING, NY — May 4, 2020 — Masks for Frontline Workers & Voting on a Comp Plan Name. Last week we had a visit from County Executive George Latimer and County Legislator Catherine Borgia as we welcomed delivery of thousands of masks to be distributed to frontline workers. Wearing a mask anytime you are not able to maintain at least six feet distance from others is now required by New York State. As we move toward a phased reopening of select industries, continuing to wear masks, wash hands and socially distance will be critical for keeping down the rate of transmission. For more information about requesting masks, see the final section of this email.

Last week was a fifth Wednesday and we used it as an opportunity to host a virtual village hall update on the comprehensive plan. Click here to view the presentation and discussion. One virtual way that you can contribute to the conversation now is to vote on the name of the village’s comprehensive plan. Click here to vote on the plan’s name

Community Connections. If you are on Facebook, be sure to follow my Mayor Victoria Gearity page to get notified when I am going live. If you are not on Facebook you can find my updates on the Village YouTube channel.

To reach out by email:

* Mayor Victoria Gearity (gearity@villageofossining.org);

* Board of Trustees (bot@villageofossining.org); or

* Village Manager Karen D’Attore (kdattore@villageofossining.org).

This Week’s Meeting:

Don’t be fooled by the single page length of this week’s agenda. We will open once again with a discussion of budget spending. Obviously the 2020 revenue is going to fall short of the projections we used when planning our spending for this year. Our finance team has put together a list of ongoing and anticipated capital projects. We will discuss recommendations for which expenditures to put on hold and how best to pay for those that will move forward.

In my live update this weekend I provided an explanation of the importance of our fund balance, how managing it carefully can allow us to hold the line on taxes, and how the COVID induced financial downturn will deeply impact municipal budgets beyond this year. Click here to view my mini tutorial on municipal budgets, fund balance and assessment values.

I look forward to seeing you virtually for now.

With Regards,

/s/ Victoria Gearity

Masks for Frontline Workers

Thank you to everyone in Ossining for your widespread compliance with the requirement to wear a mask whenever you cannot maintain social distance. The county, town and village are supporting this commitment by providing free masks to local businesses and organizations with frontline workers.

Click here fill out the mask request form or call (914) 762-6002, to receive an appointment time to pick up masks.