MOTHER’S DAY BXV: 30 Ideas in 30 Minutes

BRONXVILLE, NY — May 2, 2020 — Given the COVID-19 social distancing mandates, the Bronxville Women’s Club and Chamber of Commerce have organized a 30-minute shopping tour of some of BXV’s favorite shops. The shopkeepers will show you around their shops and showcase gifts that are sure to help you make your Mother smile. All gifts will be gift-wrapped and ready for door-side pick up or delivery.

Plus, when you shop with our stores, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a basket filled with a potpourri of prizes compiled by the participating merchants.

When: May 5, 2020 03:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

How: Register in advance for this meeting by clicking onto the hyperlink below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqcuyhrzkoG9AAgyMrwe4Sknutxm6T1PDO

After registering by way of the hyperlink above, you will receive a confirmation email containing necessary information about joining the meeting.

You can also direct email to Helen Hunt at the Bronxville Women’s Club at ellen.b.hunt@gmail.com or by calling her at 917-981-7562.