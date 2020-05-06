Oren M. Levin Waldman, Ph.D., Socio-Economic Research Scholar, Chris Fink, Candidate for Congress, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, May 6, 2020 @ 10am EST

Computer access to Wednesday’s broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via this hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11724777

NEWARK, NJ, PELHAM, NY and YONKERS, NY — May 6, 2020 — Oren M. Levin-Waldman, faculty member in the School of Public Affairs and Administration at Rutgers University-Newark, and Socio-Economic Research Scholar at Global Institute for Sustainable Prosperity opens the broadcast day in discussion of his most recent essay: “The New Inequality”. This segment: 10-11am EST.

Chris Fink, candidate for Congress vying to represent NY-16, speaks to the issues pertinent to the district, the June 23rd Primary Election contest, his environmental concerns, among other perspectives. Listen from 11-11:30am.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large reviews the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news replete with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon EST.