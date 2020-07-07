Gabriele M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 10am-12Noon EST

Computer access to the Wednesday, July 8, 2020th broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via this hyperlink –

http://tobtr.com/s/11763696

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective or make inquiry on the topics discussed by our guest.

CALL: 1-347-205-9201

Please note broadcasts are activated every Monday through Friday at 9:55am and archived by 12:15pm EST

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — July 8, 2020 — Gabriele M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor-in-Chief discusses the Supreme Court decision whereby the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rejected two challenges to the constitutionality of so-called “faithless elector” laws, which penalize or remove presidential electors who fail to vote for the candidate they have pledged to support. The rulings came with just under four months remaining before the 2020 election. The implication of this ruling is explored and we learn why it matters. Read: U.S. Supreme Court Upholds “Faithless Elector” Laws By AMY HOWE to glean the integrity of the court’s thinking.

From 10-11am.

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in the latest local, city, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. From 11am-12Noon.