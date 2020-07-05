John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Monday, July 6, 2020 @ 10am EST

Computer access to the Monday, July 6, 2020 broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via this hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11763692

Listeners are welcome to share their perspective or make inquiry on the subject matters discussed by calling 1-347-205-9201

Please note broadcasts are activated every Monday through Friday at 10am and archived by 12:15pm EST

WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — July 6, 2020 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor speaks to a few issues of interest.

Absentee ballots have been impounded. Delays anticipated through the July 8th Ballots cast for New York State Assembly District 93 Candidate Chris Burdick have been impounded and delayed until July 8th Westchester County George Latimer informers that revenue estimates are expected to be diminished by as much as $250 million inclusive of reduced sales tax, hotel occupancy tax, and other revenues impacted by COVID-19 in FY2020-2021. Rye Playland will not open this season. When will the Standard Amusements LLC bankruptcy case exported to be ameliorated. Can Westchester County sell the property to a housing developer?

Listen 10-10:30am

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in the latest news / concerns on the hyperlocal, city, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis.

Listen: 10:30am-12Noon.