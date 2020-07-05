John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Monday, July 6, 2020 @ 10am EST

Computer access to the Monday, July 6, 2020 broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via this hyperlink – http://tobtr.com/s/11763692
Listeners are welcome to share their perspective or make inquiry on the subject matters discussed by calling 1-347-205-9201
Please note broadcasts are activated every Monday through Friday at 10am and archived by 12:15pm EST
WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — July 6, 2020 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor speaks to a few issues of interest.
- Absentee ballots have been impounded. Delays anticipated through the July 8th
- Ballots cast for New York State Assembly District 93 Candidate Chris Burdick have been impounded and delayed until July 8th
- Westchester County George Latimer informers that revenue estimates are expected to be diminished by as much as $250 million inclusive of reduced sales tax, hotel occupancy tax, and other revenues impacted by COVID-19 in FY2020-2021.
- Rye Playland will not open this season. When will the Standard Amusements LLC bankruptcy case exported to be ameliorated. Can Westchester County sell the property to a housing developer?
Listen 10-10:30am
Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in the latest news / concerns on the hyperlocal, city, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis.
Listen: 10:30am-12Noon.