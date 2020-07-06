Mount Vernon Police Officer Ryan Hughes Arraigned for Using Excessive Force With Woman Under Arrest

Defendant: Ryan Hughes (DOB 09/05/89)

WHITE PLAINS, NY — July 6, 2020 — Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. announced on July 1, 2020 that Mount Vernon Police Officer Ryan Hughes was charged at arraignment for using excessive force with a woman under arrest.

Hughes appeared in Mount Vernon City Court before Judge William Edwards and charged with Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, a misdemeanor. Following bail law, he was released on his own recognizance.

His next court date is expected to be August 18, 2020.

About the Investigation

The charge stems from an Aug. 24, 2019, incident inside the Mount Vernon Police Department building.

The complaint alleges, P.O. Hughes pushed a handcuffed woman in his custody into an interview room with sufficient force that she tripped over a small garbage pail and stumbled across the room. She struck the far wall made of cinderblock and fell to the ground. Before entering the interview room, she was clearly intoxicated and complaining of injury. She subsequently received medical attention.

The District Attorney’s Office received an MVPD videotape in January 2020 as part of a discovery disclosure for the underlying case. Our Office immediately commenced an investigation which entailed seeking medical records and interviewing witnesses. Subsequently, the investigation was hampered by the Covid-19 restrictions.

The underlying charges against the victim were dismissed in Feb. 2020.

With his lawyer present, Hughes surrendered June 11, 2020 to the District Attorney’s Office in White Plains.

The District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Bureau and Criminal Investigators conducted the investigation. The Public Integrity Bureau will prosecute the case.

In compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 3.6, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

SOURCE: Helen Jonsen | Director of Public Information | Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.