Statement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Communications Director Dani Lever on Schools

ALBANY, NY — July 4, 2020 — “The state law governing schools and business closings or openings has been in effect since the pandemic first started and all such decisions are made by state government and not local government. Of course the state consults with local stakeholders and when it comes to opening schools in New York City we will consult with parents, teachers, health officials and local elected officials – but the Governor has said any determination is premature at this point and we will need to see how the virus develops.
“The Governor has also told all school districts to have plans ready for the ‘new normal’ in the event schools can open. The Governor hopes schools will reopen but will not endanger the health of students or teachers, and will make the determination once we have more current information.
“We value the opinion of local politicians and the state’s 700 local school districts as to what should be done, but the public should not be confused on this important decision that has practical consequences for many.”
SOURCE: New York State | New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo | Communications Director Dani Lever
What about the parents who have to return to work? Who’s going to take care of their children? Perhaps we should look at how Europe is handling this.
What about the bus drivers that transport to and from school … you going to cover our overtime because we have to sanitize each time those students enter ad get off the school bus. Plus they will have to social distance so in my case they will have to add another route or I would have to do another trip so school will have to start earlier or end later “it is going to be a mess no matter what”
So glad for Governor Cuomo who puts
Americans lives first !…
Thank you Gov. Cuomo!
Too bad u aren’t running for president!… you would have my vote !
Just not senior Americans in nursing homes.