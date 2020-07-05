Statement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Communications Director Dani Lever on Schools

ALBANY, NY — July 4, 2020 — “The state law governing schools and business closings or openings has been in effect since the pandemic first started and all such decisions are made by state government and not local government. Of course the state consults with local stakeholders and when it comes to opening schools in New York City we will consult with parents, teachers, health officials and local elected officials – but the Governor has said any determination is premature at this point and we will need to see how the virus develops.

“The Governor has also told all school districts to have plans ready for the ‘new normal’ in the event schools can open. The Governor hopes schools will reopen but will not endanger the health of students or teachers, and will make the determination once we have more current information.

“We value the opinion of local politicians and the state’s 700 local school districts as to what should be done, but the public should not be confused on this important decision that has practical consequences for many.”

SOURCE: New York State | New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo | Communications Director Dani Lever