A Joint Budget/Finance & Education Meeting Has Been Scheduled for Monday, September 14th @ 4pm ET

YONKERS, NY — September 12, 2020 — Please be advised that a Joint Budget/Finance & Education Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14th at 4pm.
Agenda Items:
- Update on the financial status of the City of Yonkers and the Yonkers Board of Education.
- Any additional items that may properly come before the Committees.
This meeting will be held remotely and electronically due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order No. 202.1. Hearings will be available for viewing by the public on the following platforms:
TV
Optimum Channel 78
Verizon Channel 39
Facebook Live
“The City of Yonkers”
Mike Ramondelli
City of Yonkers Deputy Clerk