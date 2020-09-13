A Joint Budget/Finance & Education Meeting Has Been Scheduled for Monday, September 14th @ 4pm ET

YONKERS, NY — September 12, 2020 — Please be advised that a Joint Budget/Finance & Education Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14th at 4pm.

Agenda Items:

  1. Update on the financial status of the City of Yonkers and the Yonkers Board of Education.
  2. Any additional items that may properly come before the Committees.

This meeting will be held remotely and electronically due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order No. 202.1.  Hearings will be available for viewing by the public on the following platforms:

TV

Optimum Channel 78

Verizon Channel 39

Facebook Live

“The City of Yonkers”

 

Mike Ramondelli

City of Yonkers Deputy Clerk

 

