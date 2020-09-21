Dear Westchester County Board of Elections Commissioner Reginald LaFayette:

YONKERS, NY — September 21, 2020 — I am confused. I was under the impression that I had successfully requested an absentee ballot via your online website. But I recently received a letter from you in the mail stating that “Your absentee ballot application has been reviewed and we are unable to process it due to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.28 which states that your absentee application was only applicable to the June 23, 2020 Elections.”

The online version of the above-referenced Executive Order contains serious typographical errors in the paragraph beginning “Section 8-400 of the Election Law is modified…”

What conceivable purpose could the governor have had for making a request for an absentee ballot for the November 3, 2020 election difficult to obtain? We all know how important this election is. Getting an absentee ballot should be so easy and simple a child could do it.

I suggest that the state simplify the whole process of absentee voting. Please communicate to the governor and the legislature that New York should take the lead in making voting easier, not more complicated and difficult, especially during a pandemic! It shouldn’t be a two-step process. A person shouldn’t get a letter, like the one you sent, telling them that their request was invalidated by an Executive Order.

Last but not least, please advocate for New York to automatically mail each and every person over 18 an absentee ballot, without people having to request it. Especially since requests like mine are being slapped down due to small and unnecessary technicalities.

I’m sure you would like to make voting easier. My suggestions are offered in the spirit of doing just that.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely yours,

Michael Christian, J.D.

Yonkers, NY