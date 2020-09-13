Assemblyman Kevin Byrne Receives Endorsements from Five Political Parties

Byrne to Appear on Five Ballot Lines in Election

SOMERS, NY — September 12, 2020 – Assemblyman Kevin Byrne announced that he has earned the support of five parties and will appear on five ballot lines in his upcoming race for re-election to the 94th Assembly District. The Assemblyman will appear on the ballot with the support of the Republican, Conservative, Independence, Serve America Movement, and Rebuild Our State Parties. Winning the support of five parties is indicative of Assemblyman Byrne’s wide range of appeal, ability to work with a variety of stakeholders, and commitment to represent all his constituents. Leaders from the parties touted Assemblyman Byrne for his common-sense approach to government.

New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy said, “New York State is in crisis. The challenges of this year have made it more imperative that we have elected officials, like Assemblyman Byrne, who will protect the people, restore jobs, and grow the economy. Byrne is a natural choice to be the standard-bearer for the Republican Party in this election. Throughout his time in the state Assembly, he has fought consistently to protect the rights of all New Yorkers. He has voted against every major tax increase and has conducted himself with the utmost integrity and ethics. We are proud of this “rising star” and fully endorse his campaign.”

New York State Conservative Party Chair Gerard Kassar said, “The NYS Conservative Party is proud to endorse Assemblyman Byrne for re-election and have him appear on ROW C. Assemblyman Byrne has been a strong fiscal watchdog throughout his time in the legislature, voting against egregious tax increases and out-of-control state budgets. He is a strong defender of first responders and law enforcement. We are proud to endorse him, once again, to represent the 94th Assembly District.”

New York State Independence Party Chairman Frank McKay said, “Assemblyman Kevin Byrne is the type of elected official we need more of in New York. He has always prioritized common-sense solutions and been a pragmatic, honest representative for his constituents. He is an independent voice and has always refused to be a “rubber stamp” vote for any ideology. The Independence Party heartily endorses Assemblyman Byrne for re-election.”

SAM-NY Party chair Michael Volpe said, “The SAM Party of NY sought out candidates to run this November who will fight against Albany’s culture of corruption and advocate for choice and transparency in health care and education. Assemblyman Kevin Byrne is running on the SAM Party line November 4, and we are proud to endorse him for re-election. He has promoted New York’s economic growth and has not wasted time with the petty political infighting that is damaging to our democracy.”

Rebuild Our State Party founder and candidate for state Senate Rob Astorino said, “Rebuild Our State is committed to advancing pro-growth policies in Albany and putting an end to the endless taxation and regulation that is hampering New York State. As an Assemblyman, Kevin voted against every proposed tax increase before him. He will protect New Yorkers’ pocketbooks. He has been, and will continue to be, an advocate that will continue to put an end to wasteful government spending and rebuild New York back into the Empire State.”

Assemblyman Kevin Byrne said, “I thank the parties and their membership for their support. I am honored to have their backing for re-election. Since the beginning of my time in the state Assembly, I have sought to pass legislation that protects New Yorkers, supports responsible economic development and reduces the tax burden. I have advocated for law enforcement, first responders, health care workers, teachers, and all those that work hard to keep our state strong. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of the 94th Assembly District.”

Assemblyman Byrne will be formally announcing his candidacy to seek re-election on Saturday, September 19th , 2020 from 2-4pm at his campaign kick-off at Clock Tower Commons, 512 Clock Tower Commons Drive, Brewster, NY 10509. The kick-off will be held in the outdoor courtyard where masks and all other social distancing measures must be respected.